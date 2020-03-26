Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2019-2026, by Accenture, Infosys Ltd, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Genpact Ltd. , Wipro

The Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is accounted for $2,233.12 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $18,681.12 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. Some of the factors favouring the market growth are huge acceptance of mobile devices and social media and huge investments in data analytics by organizations to boost their output. Lack of availability of data scientists around the globe and privacy concerns of personal data, & data security problems are hampering the market growth. Moreover, rising recognition of Internet of things (IoT) as it provides vendors and businesses is providing ample opportunities for the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2547542

Data Analytics Outsourcing represents the outsourcing of data and statistical research, adding up to the purpose of computational resources for useful decision-making and complex business solutions to third-party marketers. Data analytics tools enable organizations to make better decisions, raise efficiency, diminish operational costs, supply customized offerings and improve customer services.

By type, descriptive data analytics segment is driving the market growth. The rising acceptance of digital technologies and big data has encouraged enterprises to adopt descriptive analytics owing to the resulting growth in volume of data. The data provided by descriptive analytics help the enterprises to generate a better plan for business growth and for better decision-making.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to increasing adoption of superior digital technologies by end users in the region, leading to generation of large volumes of data. In addition, rising amount of data from several branches including production, procurement, sales & marketing and human resource is projected to drive demand for data analytics outsourcing in the region.

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2547542

Some of the key players profiled in the Data Analytics Outsourcing include:

Accenture, Infosys Ltd, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Genpact Ltd. , Wipro Ltd., Sap SE, Fractal Analytics Ltd, Mu Sigma, Inc., ZS Associates, Inc. , Trianz, RSA Security LLC, ThreatMetrix and Opera Solutions LLC.

Types Covered:

• Predictive Data Analytics

• Prescriptive Data Analytics

• Descriptive Data Analytics

Applications Covered:

• Supply Chain Analytics

• Sales Analytics

• Marketing Analytics

• Finance & Risk Analytics

• Fraud Detection and Risk management

• Advisory Services

• Process Optimization

• Device Security Solutions

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecom

• Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Education

• Consumer Packaged Goods

• Other End users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/data-analytics-outsourcing-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]