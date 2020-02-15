DATA ACQUISITION SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

Data Acquisition Systems
Data acquisition is the process of sampling signals that measure real world physical conditions and converting the resulting samples into digital numeric values that can be manipulated by a computer. Data acquisition systems, abbreviated by the acronyms DAS or DAQ, typically convert analog waveforms into digital values for processing. The components of data acquisition systems include:
Sensors, to convert physical parameters to electrical signals.
Signal conditioning circuitry, to convert sensor signals into a form that can be converted to digital values.
Analog-to-digital converters, to convert conditioned sensor signals to digital values.
Data acquisition applications are usually controlled by software programs developed using various general purpose programming languages such as Assembly, BASIC, C, C++, C#, Fortran, Java, LabVIEW, Lisp, Pascal, etc. Stand-alone data acquisition systems are often called data loggers.
Segmentation by product type:
Multi-Channel
16-channel
32-channel
56-channel
Others
Segmentation by application:
Universal
Temperature
Voltage
Torque
Speed
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
ACCES I/O Products, Inc
ADLINK TECHNOLOGY
AOIP
AstroNova GmbH
Avisaro AG
BeanAir GmbH
BMC Messsysteme GmbH
BOVIAR SRL
Data Translation
DATEXEL SRL
HBM Test and Measurement
HGL Dynamics
HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION
INTELLIGENT INSTRUMENTATION, Inc
Measurement Computing
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Data Acquisition Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Data Acquisition Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Data Acquisition Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Data Acquisition Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Data Acquisition Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Data Acquisition Systems Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Data Acquisition Systems Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Data Acquisition Systems Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Data Acquisition Systems Segment by Type
2.2.1 Multi-Channel
2.2.2 16-channel
2.2.3 32-channel
2.2.4 56-channel
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Data Acquisition Systems Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Data Acquisition Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Data Acquisition Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Data Acquisition Systems Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Data Acquisition Systems Segment by Application
2.4.1 Universal
2.4.2 Temperature
2.4.3 Voltage
2.4.4 Torque
2.4.5 Speed
2.5 Data Acquisition Systems Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Data Acquisition Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Data Acquisition Systems Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Data Acquisition Systems Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Data Acquisition Systems by Players
3.1 Global Data Acquisition Systems Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Data Acquisition Systems Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Acquisition Systems Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Data Acquisition Systems Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Data Acquisition Systems Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Data Acquisition Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Data Acquisition Systems Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Data Acquisition Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Data Acquisition Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Data Acquisition Systems Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………….
12.1 ACCES I/O Products, Inc
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Data Acquisition Systems Product Offered
12.1.3 ACCES I/O Products, Inc Data Acquisition Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 ACCES I/O Products, Inc News
12.2 ADLINK TECHNOLOGY
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Data Acquisition Systems Product Offered
12.2.3 ADLINK TECHNOLOGY Data Acquisition Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 ADLINK TECHNOLOGY News
12.3 AOIP
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Data Acquisition Systems Product Offered
12.3.3 AOIP Data Acquisition Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 AOIP News
12.4 AstroNova GmbH
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Data Acquisition Systems Product Offered
12.4.3 AstroNova GmbH Data Acquisition Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 AstroNova GmbH News
12.5 Avisaro AG
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Data Acquisition Systems Product Offered
12.5.3 Avisaro AG Data Acquisition Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Avisaro AG News
12.6 BeanAir GmbH
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Data Acquisition Systems Product Offered
12.6.3 BeanAir GmbH Data Acquisition Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 BeanAir GmbH News
12.7 BMC Messsysteme GmbH
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Data Acquisition Systems Product Offered
12.7.3 BMC Messsysteme GmbH Data Acquisition Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 BMC Messsysteme GmbH News
12.8 BOVIAR SRL
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Data Acquisition Systems Product Offered
12.8.3 BOVIAR SRL Data Acquisition Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 BOVIAR SRL News
12.9 Data Translation
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Data Acquisition Systems Product Offered
12.9.3 Data Translation Data Acquisition Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Data Translation News
12.10 DATEXEL SRL
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Data Acquisition Systems Product Offered
12.10.3 DATEXEL SRL Data Acquisition Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 DATEXEL SRL News
……Continued
