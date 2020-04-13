Dairy Testing Market Overview, Key Players, Segments, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global dairy testing market was worth USD 3.21 billion in the year 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.20 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60% during the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by the expansion in episodes of foodborne sicknesses, globalization of dairy exchange, and stringent security and quality controls for sustenance. Absence of coordination among market shareholders and shameful authorization of administrative laws and supporting foundation in creating economies are the significant restrictions for this market.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of Type, the global dairy testing market is segmented into cups, Safety and Quality. Again, safety is subdivided into Pathogens, Adulterants, Pesticides, GMO, Mycotoxins and others. Further, Pathogens section is segmented into E. Coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria, other pathogens. On-going mechanical headways to create inventive items with low fat, decreased level of sodium and sugar have energized the interest for products.

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of Technology, the worldwide dairy testing market is segmented into Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology. Traditional Technology is further subdivided into Agar Culturing. Rapid Technology is also sub segmented into Convenience-Based, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay and Chromatography & Spectrometry.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of Product, the worldwide dairy testing market is segmented into Milk & Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter & Spreads, Infant Food, Ice Cream & Desserts, Yogurt and other products. Ascend in buying energy of customers, change in ways of life, and proactive activities taken by government associations, for example, low financing cost and credit offices, drive the market in creating nations.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the developing purchaser mindfulness and expanding wellbeing awareness combined with developing ventures by testing organizations in the area. Likewise, Asia Pacific is home to significant dairy delivering nations, for example, China, Australia and New Zealand, and India as these nations are ending up more mindful of nourishment wellbeing and are executing directions for their testing.

Competitive Insights

The key players of global dairy testing market report incorporate Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Eurofins, TÜV SÜD, Intertek and SGS.

The Dairy Testing Market is segmented as follows-

By Type:

Safety

Pathogens

Coli

Salmonella

Campylobacter

Listeria

Others

Adulterants

Pesticides

GMO

Mycotoxins

Others

Quality

By Technology:

Traditional Technology

Agar Culturing

Rapid Technology

Convenience-Based

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunoassay

Chromatography & Spectrometry

By Product:

Milk & Milk Powder

Cheese, Butter & Spreads

Infant Food

ICE Cream & Desserts

Yogurt

Other Products

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

