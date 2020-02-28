Dairy-Free Spreads Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Demand Supply 2018 – 2028

Increasing practice of veganism has fuelled the demand of Dairy-free products over the years. Dairy-free spreads are traditional spreads which are prepared from alternative dairy sources such as soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk. Dairy-free spreads are also prepared by attenuating other ingredients like plant-based fats and extracts to replace dairy-based ingredients. Increasing dairy allergy over the years contributes for the alternative sources such as Dairy-free spreads. As a new product, Dairy-free spread has also become a sense of attraction among the consumers in the introductory market. North America stands as the major consuming region for the Dairy-free spreads owing to its comparatively large population following the strict vegan diet. Dairy-free spreads equally contains the same nutrient levels of calcium, fats and other constituents like regular spreads. Dairy-free spreads are being utilized and replaced in all processed foods where dairy products are being used, which drives the global Dairy-free spreads market.

Growing Lactose Intolerance Fueling Use of Dairy-free Spreads:

Over the past years, dairy-based products has declined in few developed countries due to factors including dairy allergies and developing veganism, which generated the alternative sources of dairy-free products. There is a growing demand among the vegan consumers on Dairy-free spreads, as it forms the vital constituent in most of the bakery and confectionery products. The manufacturers in the Dairy-free spreads market have the flexibility to operate in both business-to-business segment and business to consumer segment which is expected to help the manufacturers maintain a market presence over various regions. Along with vegan population, the Dairy-free spreads has also covered other consumers as a product attraction. The Dairy-free spreads are expected to proliferate in terms of value & volume due to growing veganism, modernizing lifestyle and search for alternative dairy soucers.

Global Dairy-Free Spreads Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global Dairy-free spreads market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global Dairy-free spreads market has been segmented as–

Bakery

Confectionery

Processed Fruits

Frozen Deserts

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Dairy-free spreads market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Modern Store Format Hypermarket/Supermarket Departmental Store Convenience Store Others Specialty Food Stores E-commerce Others



Global Dairy-Free Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global Dairy-free spreads market includes Bute Island Foods, Country Crock, Veganoo, Follow Your Heart, Earth Balance, The Nutrimento, biona organic, Kerry Group plc, DREAM, Vbites, etc. More Industrialists and Dairy-free product developers are showing keen interests in Dairy-free spreads as it has widening applications and emerging demands every year.