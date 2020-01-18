Dairy Cultures Market 2019 Global Future Development Status – Sacco System, Dalton, BDF Ingredients, Lactina, Lb Bulgaricum, Anhui Jinlac Biotech

Dairy starter cultures are microorganisms that are intentionally added to milk in order to create a desired outcome in the final product, most often through their growth and fermentation processes.

Scope of the Report:

Dairy Cultures are freeze-dried starter cultures that are used for bulk starter preparation. It can be used in yoghurt, Kefir, pasta filata, fermented milk, cheese, and so on. Among various applications, consumption from cheese industry held largest share with 32.02% globally in 2017.

The dairy culture industry is highly concentrated as one company, Chr. Hansen, owns about 45% sales share globally. Global production of dairy culture increased from 4491 MT in 2013 to 5678 MT in 2017, backed with promising dairy market. Production of dairy culture mainly concentrates in Europe and North America presently.

The worldwide market for Dairy Cultures is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dairy Cultures in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chr. Hansen

Danisco

DSM

CSK

Lallemand

Biena

Sacco System

Dalton

BDF Ingredients

Lactina

Lb Bulgaricum

Anhui Jinlac Biotech

Probio-Plus

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thermophilic Type

Mesophilic Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Yoghurt

Cheese

Cream

Buttermilk

Others

