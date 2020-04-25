Dairy Blends Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2023

Dairy Blends Market Research Report: Information by Type (Dairy Mixture, Dairy/Non-Dairy Ingredients, Dairy as a Functional Ingredient, Dairy as a Carrier and others), Form (Spreadable, Liquid, Powder and others), Application and Region – Forecast till 2023 Dairy blends are those mixtures that are made by the concoction of butter or cream and other non-dairy items, for example, cocoa, vegetable oil, almonds, and others. It is produced by using margarine mixes which are blended with vegetable oils, or from prepared butterfat that does not include saturated fats. At present, the dairy blends are used across different industries including frozen dessert, dietary supplements, confectionery, chocolate, baby food and infant nutrition products, and beverage industries. For example, in an ice cream making industry, the dairy blends are directly used as the substitute for milk solids, thus driving a healthy growth of the global dairy blends market.

Expanding costs of conventional dairy items will keep on driving the rising interest for dairy blends. In addition, health advantages related to the dairy blends are probably going to support the development of dairy blends market further. Also, the dairy blends are highly used for preparing the infant formula that has a higher consumption volume all over the globe which is further boosting the demand for the global dairy blends market. The global dairy blends market is projected to reach the estimation of USD 3,750 million by the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.41% in the prediction period.

Market Segmentation

The global dairy blends market is segmented on the basis of its type, form, application, and geography. Based on its type, the market is classified into the dairy/non-dairy ingredients, dairy mixture, dairy as a carrier, dairy as a functional ingredient, and others. Based on its form, the global dairy blends market is sectioned into powder, liquid, spreadable, and others. On the basis of its application, the market is divided into ice cream & frozen dessert, bakery & confectionery, sweet & savory snacks, infant nutrition, & baby food, beverages, meat & seafood, dietary supplements, and others. The geographical extension of the global dairy blends market includes global regions like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The list of key players in the global Dairy blends market includes brands like Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Fonterra Co-operative (New Zealand), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Royal Frieslandcampina N.V. (The Netherlands), Cape Food Ingredients (South Africa), AAK Foodservice (U.S.), Galloway Company (U.S.), Afp Advanced Food Products LLC (U.S.), Agropur Cooperative (Canada), Dohler GmbH (Germany), among others.

