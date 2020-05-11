Dairy Alternatives Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2029

According to MRRSE recent report on dairy alternatives market, demand for dairy alternatives is witnessing an upsurge as individuals are progressively going for dairy-free products, mostly when it comes to fluid milk used in various foods like cereal.

Global sales for dairy alternatives have witnessed roaring growth over the last few years. Price, flavor, and nutrition tend to favor dairy, however changing customer perception for lifestyle choices, health, and perceived sustainability are increasingly attracting more individuals to choose dairy alternatives or dairy-free products. The business for the last few years has favored players who invested in dairy alternatives across the supply chain – from buying brands to expanding their own product offerings.

The scope of the report on the dairy alternatives market includes sources such as soy milk, almond milk, and more that are incorporated in various end products such as cheese, yogurts, ice creams, and more. Dairy alternatives are utilized among both industrial and household food applications. The report covers a historical analysis of the dairy alternatives market from 2014 to 2018 and provides forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

This report on the dairy alternatives market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the dairy alternatives market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments.

The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the dairy alternatives market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of dairy alternatives, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita food consumption. It also includes an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, dynamics impacting the dairy alternatives market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates.

The report on the dairy alternatives market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global dairy alternatives market, covering detailed information based on source, nature, end use, and sales channel.

The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the dairy alternatives market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific Excluding China, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the dairy alternatives market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary.

Some of the key players analyzed in the dairy alternatives market report include The Hain Celestial Group (United States), SunOpta (Canada), Earths Own Food Company (Canada), Freedom Foods Group (Australia), Organic Valley (United States), Triballat Noyal (France), Blue Diamond Growers (United States), Daiya Foods Inc. (United States), Califia Farms (United States), Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia), Nutriops S.L. (Spain), Valsoia S.P.A, (Italy), The Whitewaves Food Company (United States), Kite Hill (United States), Panos Brands LLC (United States), and Sofit (The Hershey Company).

To develop the market estimates for dairy alternatives, the overall utilization of dairy alternatives in volume terms as a proportion of finished end products was modeled for different regions and countries, which is followed by cross-referencing the production and revenue generated from the sales of dairy alternatives by key producers for top countries, globally. The prices of dairy alternatives have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

