Dairy Alternatives Market 2019 By Size, Share, Demand, Applications, Key Players, Growth By 2025, Competitive & Comparative Analysis

Global Dairy Alternatives Market (By Products  Soy Milk, Almond Milk & Rice Milk; By Application Food & Beverage; By Region  North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2025 presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Dairy alternatives also known as plant-based milk is one of the emerging category of functional and specialty beverage across the world. These are fluids emanating from breakdown of plant material which is later extracted in water, followed by homogenization of such fluids. It is similar to cows milk in appearance and consistency. Dairy alternatives are broadly classified into five categories  cereal based, legume based, nut based, seed based and pseudo cereal based. Out of these, legume based soy milk enjoys highest popularity.

Dairy alternatives industry has been witnessing natural boom owing to various benefits over conventional dairy beverages. Growth of global dairy alternative market is fuelled by rising incidences of lactose intolerance, nutritional benefits of dairy alternatives, growing beverage industry and increasing disposable income. However, the market faces several challenges due to high price of products, regulatory hurdle and issues related to product contamination.

The report Global Dairy Alternatives Market (By Products Soy Milk, Almond Milk & Rice Milk; By Application Food & Beverage; By Region North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2025 provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global dairy alternative market with coverage on major products such as Soy Milk, Almond Milk & Rice Milk and Applications such as Food & Beverages.

Future forecasts of dairy alternative market overall and across various sub-segments till 2025 are provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global dairy alternatives market include The Whitewave Foods Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company and Blue Diamond Growers, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis.

It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global dairy alternatives market.

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Dairy Alternative

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Products

4.2.2 Market Share by Application

4.2.3 Market Share by Distribution Channel

4.2.5 Market Share by Region

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Products

5.1.1 Soy Milk

5.1.1.1 Overview

5.1.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Almond Milk

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Rice Milk

5.1.3.1 Overview

5.1.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.1.3 Market Share by Type

5.2.2 Beverage

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2.3 Market Share by Region

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.2 Market Share by Products

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.2 Market Share by Products

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Rising Investments in the Industry

7.1.2 Launch of Innovative Products

7.1.4 Transition from Soy Milk to Almond Milk

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rising Incidences of Lactose Intolerance

7.2.2 Associated Nutritional Benefits

7.2.3 Growing Beverage Industry

7.2.4 Increasing Disposable Income

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 High Price of Products

7.3.2 Regulatory Hurdle

7.3.3 Product Contamination

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

9.1 The Whitewave Foods Company (Danone)

9.2 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

9.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.4 Blue Diamond Growers

