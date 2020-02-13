Dairy Alternative Market Insights, Research Analysis 2019 With Sanitarium, Danone, Fonterra, Cargill, Arla Foods, WhiteWave Foods, The Hain Celestial Group, Blue Diamond Growers, Barry Callebaut Group, Amy’s Kitchen And Many More

Implementing dairy alternative market research reports is becoming very important for companies ‘ success because it provides insights into growth in income and sustainability. The dairy alternative report, which includes product development, product launch, acquisitions, fusions, joint ventures and future technology products, analyses the movements or actions of major players and brands in the market. In dairy alternative research method, generating target-driven reports, quality loyalty and transparency are just some of the features that can be confidently adopted in this market report. This report focuses on dairy alternative volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Dairy alternatives are defined as that the products which are made from plant-based include almond, pea, soy, cashew, and others. These products have a number of advantages including lactose-free, gluten-free, sugarfree, GMO-free, cholesterol free. These plant-based products reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetics and other numbers of health advantages. Almond milk has a number of advantage such as nutritious, low in calories, maintain the blood sugar, dairy free, provide strengthen bone, enrich with vitamin D.

Some of the prominent participants operating in dairy alternative market are The Whitewave Foods Company, Kite Hill, Oalty, Blue Diamond Growers, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Sunopta, Pureharvest, Pacific Foods Of Oregon, Inc., Sanitarium, Hain Celestial And Others. Some of the Other players operating in global dairy alternative market are

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Triballat Noyal

Valsoia S.P.A.

Eden Foods Inc.

Nutriops S.L

Döhler GmbH

Arla Foods

Amul, Amy’s Kitchen

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Hansen

Crowley Foods

Doves Farm Food

Fonterra

other

Cashew milk is useful in boosting the tryptophan hormone which increases serotonin production in the brain. Soy milk also has various advantages such as a good source of protein which is the supply of calcium in the body, lactose-free, natural product. Coconut milk is another type of dairy alternatives which have numerous advantages such as highly nutritious, rich in fiber and a good source of vitamin C,E,B1,B3,B5,B6 and another essential mineral include iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus. Rice milk is also the widely used type of dairy alternatives which have a number of advantages include a good source of protein, calcium, vitamin, minerals without the saturated fat and calories. Oat milk is also the type of dairy alternatives which have different advantages include gluten free, the great source of vitamin, minerals, and antioxidants.

In August, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) launched high calcium plant milk in Australia. On international World Plant Milk Day company launched this product and shared health benefits of plant milk.

In November, VALSOIA S.P.A (Italy) launched two almond gelato formats. It is 100% dairy free product. This product name was Il Gelato auf basis von mandeln 4 ministicks and Il Gelato auf basis von mandeln 8 Sandwich.

In May, Ripple Foods (U.S.) launched travel friendly kids pack. It is available in chocolate, vanilla, original, unsweetened original flavor.

In May, Ripple Foods (U.S.) launched pea based vegan milk. It is made from non GMO pea protein and allergen free.

Segmentation: Global Dairy Alternative Market

Global dairy alternatives market is segmented into seven notable segments which are product type, type, formulation, application, nutritive, distribution channel, brands.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, rice milk, oat milk, cashew milk and others. In 2019, the almond milk growing at the highest CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period 2018-2025. In August, Kite Hill(U.S.) launched squeezable vegan yogurt tubes dairy free brand at whole food market in the country.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Consumer Preference for A Vegan Diet

Growing Cases of Lactose Intolerance & Milk Allergies

Fast Growth of Beverage Industry

Value Sensitivity

Inadequate Availability of Raw Materials

