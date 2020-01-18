Czech Republic Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019-Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape

This report elaborates the Czech Republic’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Czech Republic power market’s regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the Czech Republic on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.

Scope:

– Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters — macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

— Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2017, forecast for the next 13 years to 2030

— Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

— Data on leading current and upcoming projects

— Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports

— Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

— Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.

Reasons to buy:

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

— Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

— Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

— Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

— Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

— Identify key partners and business development avenues

— Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

— Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Companies Mentioned:

· CEZ, AS

· Sokolovska uhelna, pravni nastupce, A.S.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Executive Summary 6

2.1 Czech Republic, Power Sector Outlook 6

3 Introduction 9

3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance 10

4 Czech Republic, Power Market, Snapshot 11

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors 11

4.2 Supply Security 12

4.3 Opportunities 13

4.4 Challenges 13

5 Czech Republic, Power Market, Market Analysis 14

5.1 Czech Republic, Power Market, Market Structure 14

5.2 Czech Republic, Power Market, Key Market Players 14

5.3 Czech Republic, Power Market, Financial Deals 15

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2008-August 2018 15

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2017 17

5.4 Czech Republic, Power Market, Demand Structure 17

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2017 19

6 Czech Republic, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario 20

6.1 Czech Republic, Power Market, Regulatory Framework 20

6.2 National Renewable Energy Action Plan 20

6.3 National Climate Change Plan 20

6.4 State Energy Policy 21

6.5 Green Investment Scheme: New Green Savings 2014 21

6.6 Feed-in tariff 22

6.7 Green Bonus for Renewable Electricity (Premium Tariff) 25

6.8 Tax Exemption for Renewable Energy Use 26

6.9 Excise Tax Exemptions for Biofuels 27

6.10 Czech Republic, Power Market, Nuclear Policy 27

7 Czech Republic Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview 29

7.1 Czech Republic, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000–2030 29

7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2017 29

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000–2030 30

7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000–2030 33

7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity and Annual Hydropower Generation, 2000–2030 37

7.2.3 Cumulative Installed Nuclear Power Capacity and Annual Nuclear Generation, 2000–2030 41

7.2.4 Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000–2030 44

8 Czech Republic, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview 48

8.1 Czech Republic, Power Market, Transmission Network Overview 48

8.2 Czech Republic, Power Market, Distribution Network Overview 49

8.3 Czech Republic, Power Market, Grid Interconnection 49

8.4 Czech Republic, Power Import and Export Scenario 50

8.5 Czech Republic, Power Market, Electricity Trading 51

9 Czech Republic, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies 52

9.1 Key Company in Czech Republic Power Market: CEZ, AS 52

9.1.1 Company Overview 52

9.1.2 Business Description 52

9.1.3 SWOT Overview 52

9.2 Key Company in the Czech Republic Power Market: Sokolovska uhelna, pravni nastupce, A.S. 55

9.2.1 Company Overview 55

9.2.2 Business Description 55

9.2.3 SWOT Overview 56

10 Appendix 59

10.1 Market Definitions 59

10.1.1 Power 59

10.1.2 Installed Capacity 59

10.1.3 Electricity Generation 59

10.1.4 Electricity Consumption 59

10.1.5 Thermal Power Plant 59

10.1.6 Hydropower Plant 59

10.1.7 Nuclear Power 59

10.1.8 Renewable Energy Resources 59

10.2 Abbreviations 60

10.3 Bibliography 60

10.4 Methodology 61

10.5 Coverage 61

10.5.1 Secondary Research 61

10.5.2 Primary Research 61

10.5.3 Modeling and Forecasting 62

10.6 Contact Us 62

10.7 Disclaimer 63

