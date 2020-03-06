Cytomegalovirus Retinitis Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions

One of the major trends noticed in the cytomegalovirus retinitis market is usage of off-label drugs for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis. Innovation of products focusing on better efficacy, growing demographics and growing economies in the developing countries, such as China and India, are some of the opportunities for global cytomegalovirus retinitis market.

Increasing incidence of cytomegalovirus retinitis cases, rising government initiatives towards healthcare infrastructure and enhancement of healthcare facilities are some of the major factors driving the global cytomegalovirus retinitis market growth.

Some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global cytomegalovirus retinitis market are lack of awareness among people for different types of eye diseases, rising healthcare cost in developing countries and lack of healthcare insurance. Majority of the population do not have proper access to primary healthcare services because of poverty and absence of health insurance, which is also hindering the growth of cytomegalovirus retinitis market. The other major challenge for the global cytomegalovirus retinitis market is lack of approved treatment guidelines by the World Health Organization (WHO).

North America has the largest market for cytomegalovirus retinitis due to improved medical facilities and increasing occurrence of cytomegalovirus retinitis cases in the region. Asia-Pacific is growing with the highest rate among global cytomegalovirus retinitis market. In Asia-Pacific, China and India are the two fastest growing cytomegalovirus retinitis markets, attributed to raising government initiatives and support and large population in these countries.

Some of the major competitors of global cytomegalovirus retinitis market are, Shire Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hospira Inc., Chimerix Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., pSivida, Auritec Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc.