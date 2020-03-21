Cytogenetic Systems Market 2019: SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Industry Trends and Regional Outlook

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Cytogenetic Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Cytogenetics is a branch of genetics dealing with the study of number and structure of human and animal chromosomes. It offers various applications in terms of diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer and genetic disorders such as Down syndrome and Cri du Chat syndrome. Cytogenetic systems are the equipment designed to carry out cytogenetic analyses. It can help detect risk of common aneuploidies (phenomenon of having extra or missing chromosomes) and syndromes due to chromosomal structural abnormalities.

Diagnosis and treatment of many leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumors depends on cytogenetic analysis of specific chromosomal anomalies. The major techniques of cytogenetic testing include fluorescence in-situ hybridization, multiplex-fluorescence in situ hybridization, comparative genomic hybridization and flow cytometry. The samples for the chromosomal analysis can be collected from peripheral blood, bone marrow, lymphomas and solid tumors. Under the technique of fluorescence in-situ hybridization, fluorescent molecules are developed to bind directly or via an intermediate molecule to DNA. In addition to the diagnosis of disease, cytogenetics involve applications such as gene mapping, marker chromosome identification, total chromosome analysis, translocation analysis, unique sequence DNA detection, microdeletion syndrome analysis and gene amplification analysis.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13982

Cytogenetic Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key contributor to the growth of global Cytogenetic Systems market is rising demand of early diagnosis of severe life threatening diseases such as cancer and diagnosis of disorders due to chromosomal anomalies in developing embryos. Moreover, expansion of geriatric population pool, rising exposure to dangerous chemicals and ultraviolet rays, increase in numbers of people adopting bad habits such as smoking and drinking and the sedentary lifestyle is fuelling the market growth. There are some factors which may slow down the market growth rate including technical limitations and complexities associated with the equipment, lack of awareness about advanced technological methodologies especially in low and middle income countries and high cost of sophisticated devices.

Cytogenetic Systems Market: Segmentation

Global Cytogenetic Systems Market has been segmented on the basis of technologies, applications, end users and region.

Based on technologies, the global Cytogenetic systems market is segmented into:

Flow cytometry

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Multiplex- Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (M-FISH)

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)

Based on applications, the global cytogenetic systems market is segmented into:

Genetic Disorders

Neoplastic Diseases

Personalized Medicine

Others

Based on end users, the global Cytogenetic Systems Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratory Centers

Research Institutes

Cytogenetic Systems Market: Overview

Global cytogenetic systems market is highly fragmented with the presence of multiple players. Several collaborations and acquisitions focused on cytogenetic products have been reported recently such as Biological Industries USA, Inc. (BI?USA) collaborated with Rainbow Scientific, Inc. to co?promote and sell BI-USA’s range of cytogenetic products, Roche and PerkinElmer entered into a new agreement for distribution of a PerkinElmer’s cytogenetic system and BioDot and ADS Biotec teamed up to market the CellWriter Workstation in Europe. According to the WHO data, around 250,000 families in the USA are affected by Down syndrome, 20-30% of all infant deaths across the globe are due to genetic disorders and 30-50% of post-neonatal deaths are due to congenital malformations. According to the statistics of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2012, around 14.1 million new cancer cases and 8.2 million cancer deaths were reported worldwide. The numbers of new cancer cases and deaths due to cancers are expected to grow to 21.7 million and 13 million by 2030. The future burden may be even larger because of the adoption of sedentary lifestyles and bad habits such as smoking, poor diet, physical inactivity in developing countries.

Cytogenetic Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, cytogenetic systems Market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America is the largest cytogenetic systemsmarket followed by Europe. The market is growing in these regions because of rising awareness about molecular cytogenetics, growing number of diagnostic laboratories and research institutions focused on cytogenetics. Asia Pacific may report a rapid market growth owing to presence of a huge population in need, high birth rate, rising caseload of pre and postnatal disorders and increasing number of cases of different types of cancer.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13982

Cytogenetic Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the global Cytogenetic Systems Market include ADS Biotec Inc., Genial Genetics, Laboratory Imaging s.r.o., MetaSystems, Agilent Technologies, Cytocell Ltd, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Applied Spectral Imaging, Irvine Scientifi­c, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]