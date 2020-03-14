Cystoscope Market symptons study for male, female and adult to 2025 released

Cystoscope is a medical device that has a thin tube with camera and a light source at the tip of device. The cystoscope is passed through the urethra into the bladder to view inside of the urinary bladder and urethra during cystoscopy. The light source at the tip of cystoscope illuminates the inside of the bladder and the camera provides real-time images on the monitor screen. The cystoscope is used to detect or diagnose, monitor, and treat causes of various urological conditions such as bleeding, urethral blockage, frequent urinary tract infection, pelvic pain, and other abnormalities of the bladder and its lining. The two main types of cystocope available in the market include rigid and flexible.

The global cystoscope market is projected to be driven by high prevalence and rise in incidences of urinary tract infections, increase in the number of prostate cancer in men, and high prevalence of urinary retention and incontinence worldwide. It is estimated that around 200 million people worldwide are affected by urinary incontinence. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. Technological advancement in the development of imaging technology such as narrow band imaging (NBI) for effectively targeting bladder tumor biopsies is expected to create potential business development opportunities during the forecast period. Olympus Corporation is the only company that offers the NBI endoscopic with light technology for targeting bladder tumor biopsies without the need of dyes or drugs.

The global cystoscope market has been broadly segmented based on product type, technology, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the global cystoscope market has been bifurcated into flexible cystoscope and rigid cystoscope. The rigid cystoscope is thin and straight telescope which has been used for many years in the urology. The rigid cystoscope segment dominated the global market; however, it is projected to lose share by the end of 2025. The flexible cystoscope is a thin, flexible pencil-shaped fiber optic telescope, which bends easily and has a maneuverable tip to pass along the curves of the urethra. Flexible telescope is widely used for the diagnosis and follow up of bladder tumors. The market for flexible cystoscope is projected to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of technology, the global cystoscope market is divided into fiber optic cystoscope and video cystoscope. Traditionally, the fiber optic technology has been standard in flexible cystoscope and accounted for a key share of the global market. Video cystoscope is estimated to gain market share by the end of 2025. The end-user of cystoscope has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics.

Geographically, the global cystoscope market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe regions dominated the global market in 2016 and are projected to maintain their leading position by the end of 2025. Large share of these regions is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of latest technology for diagnosis and treatment of various urological disorders, rising incidences of prostate cancer, and high health care expenditure.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapidly improving health care facilities in emerging countries such as India, China, Singapore, and Korea, increase in access to health care and rise in adoption of cystoscope in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at moderate pace during the forecast period. The market for cystoscope in these region is estimated to gain its market share marginally by the end of 2025.

The Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG account for leading share of the global cystoscope market. The other leading players operating in the global cystoscope market include RICHARD WOLF GMBH, Advanced Endoscopy Devices, Inc., Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH.

