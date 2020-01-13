Cystic Acne 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Cystic Acne Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

This report analyzes the global cystic acne market by causes (hormonal imbalances, others), long-term effects (ice pick scars, larger pits on skin), treatment type (topical medications, laser therapy), end user (hospitals, clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global cystic acne market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global cystic acne market include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K)

• Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

• Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

• Hexal AG (Germany)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

• Alma Lasers Inc. (Israel)

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

• GE Healthcare (U.K)

• National Biological Corp. (U.S.)

• Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Sylvan Company (U.S.)

• DUSA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

U.K.

On the basis of causes, the global cystic acne market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hormonal Imbalance

• Others

On the basis of long-term effects, the global cystic acne market has been categorized into the following segments:

Ice Pick Scars

• Larger Pits on Skin

On the basis of treatment type, the global cystic acne market has been categorized into the following segments:

Topical Medications

• Laser Therapy

On the basis of end user, the global cystic acne market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals

• Clinics

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

