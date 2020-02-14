Cylinder Pressure Regulator Market- Due To Massive Demand For Cylinder Pressure Regulators From Multiple End-Use Industries Is Encouraging The Manufactures

Cylinder pressure regulators are mainly used where only one instrument has to be supplied with gas and the cylinder can be placed right next to the point of use. The pressure regulator is used to adjust the pre-charge pressure between the accumulator and nitrogen cylinder.

The cylinder pressure regulators have shown significant growth since the last few decades. The primary factor driving the global cylinder pressure regulators is rising concern for safety among consumers from various industry verticals around the globe. To maintain supply pressure and flow rates and regulate the flow is the prime factor, while dealing with gas. Therefore, cylinder pressure regulators are a crucial element in various industries. Protruding application areas of cylinder pressure regulators are ovens, natural gas distribution, furnaces, boiler gas supplies, ammonia supply, oxygen supply, plant air services, ammonia supply, and furnaces. Hence, due to massive demand for cylinder pressure regulators from multiple end-use industries is encouraging the manufactures to invest in product innovation and development in the area of pressure regulators. These all factors are likely to put positive impact on the global cylinder pressure regulator market and is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Moreover, the government is focused on establishment of new oil & gas and energy generation facilities and maintenance of existing ones, which is anticipated to create new opportunities for the global cylinder pressure regulator. However, declining replacement rates of cylinder pressure regulators are hampering the overall growth of the global cylinder pressure regulator market during the forecast period.

The global cylinder pressure regulator market can be segmented into type, phase, end-use industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the global cylinder pressure regulator market can be segmented into low pressure regulator, medium pressure regulator, and high pressure regulator. Based on phase, the global cylinder pressure regulator market can be categorized into single-phase pressure regulator, double phase regulator, and three-stage regulator. On the basis of end-use industry, the global cylinder pressure regulator market can be segmented into households, outdoor, automotive, industrial, and others. Furthermore, the regional analysis is given for following five geographical segments including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global cylinder pressure regulator market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing manufacturing sector in the developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, and others.

The global cylinder pressure regulator market is fragmented with many international and local players. Prominent market players have adopted product launch as their key strategy, followed by agreements and partnerships. Manufacturers are focused on significant product launches of the collimator which are related to products with higher efficiency and a broader scope of application. Some of the prominent players operating in global cylinder pressure regulator market includes Emerson, Wision, Cavagna Group, Integrated Gas Technologies, Rotarex, Yung Shen Gas Appliances, EFFBE, OZSOY PRES, Kabsons Gas Equipment, OZSOY PRES, ECP Industries, Katsura, Vanaz Engineers, Mauria Udyog, TRANS VALVES, and Kosan among others.