Cyclophilin Inhibitors Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Cyclophilin befits in the group of protein that shows peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase activity, found in all types of cells. In humans, 16 cyclophilins have been identified till date. Cyclophilin A, a member of cyclophilin group, mediate the action of immunosuppressive drugs. A ternary complex is formed when cyclophilin A interact with another cyclosporin A and inhibits calcineurin protein that regulates cytokine gene transcription.

Cyclophilin A is involved in trafficking of proteins that distributes action of asialoglycoprotein receptor between plasma membrane and endosomal pool; promotes nuclear export; and translates neuronal nuclei to induce cell death in various pathological conditions which includes amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and cerebral hypoxia-ischemia.

In addition, cyclophilin plays important role in cell signalling. Cyclophilin D is located in mitochondria and regulates the opening of mitochondrial permeability transition pore. Cyclophilins are involved in pathophysiology of neurodegenerative diseases.

Several companies, such as Ensemble Therapeutics, Debiopharm Group, and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., are actively involved in the development of cyclophilin inhibitors therapeutics. For instance, Ensemble Therapeutics is in the process of developing a drug candidate that acts as a cyclophilin antagonist for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hepatitis B. Debiopharm Group is developing Debio 025 cyclophilin inhibitor for the treatment of muscular dystrophy. Moreover, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is also developing CRV431 as a cyclophilin antagonist for the treatment of hepatitis B.

