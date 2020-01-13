CYCLOPENTANE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report focuses on the Cyclopentane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cyclopentane is a highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon which is principally used as a blowing agent in foam manufacture, forming an excellent substitute for CFCs. It is recognised by environmental groups as having zero ozone depletion potential, making it a better alternative to HCFC 141-b. High stability of cyclopentane blown foams also yields performance benefits over CFC 11 foams, even where these are still permitted to be used. The increased consumption of cyclopentane is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2023.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of foam agents. The product price will keep a stable trend in the next five years. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Haltermann

Chevron Phillips

Maruzen (Chemiway)

HPL

YNCC

South Hampton Resources

INEOS

LG Chemecial

SK Global Chemical

Beijing Eastern Acrylic

DYMATIC Chemicals

Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Content 98%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Refrigerator

Heater

Chemical Solvent

Others

