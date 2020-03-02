Cycling Sunglasses Market 2019 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2025

This report focuses on the cycling sunglasses, including the men’s cycling sunglasses, women’s cycling sunglasses and kid’s cycling sunglasses.

The global average sales price of Cycling Sunglasses is in the decreasing trend, from 30.2 USD/Unit in 2012 to 27.2 USD/Unit in 2016. With the more and more fierce competition, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Europe is the largest consumer of Cycling Sunglasses, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2016, followed by North America with a market share of 23.6% in 2016. China sales market mark a high speed growth rate, which share 20% in 2016, she will also maintain a high speed growth, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022.

Cycling Sunglasses demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies.

The global Cycling Sunglasses market is valued at 82 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cycling Sunglasses volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cycling Sunglasses market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Oakley

Rudy

Tifosi Optics

Nike

Shimano

Decathlon

Uvex

POC

Ryders Eyewear

Native Eyewear

Scott

Smith

Bolle

Julbo

Under Armour

Revo

Ocean

Teknic

Zerorh

BBB

Nashbar

Topeak

moon

CoolChange

Outdo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Men’s Cycling Sunglasses

Women’s Cycling Sunglasses

Kids’ Cycling Sunglasses

Segment by Application

Professional

Amateur

