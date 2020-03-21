Cycling Apparel Market Production, Supply, Sales and Future Demand Market Research Report to 2024

Cycling Apparel is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats.

At present, the major manufacturers of Cycling Apparel are Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle, MERIDA, TREK, Capo, Assos, Rapha, Marcello Bergamo, Castelli, Jaggad, Pearl Izumi, GIANT, CCN Sport, Mysenlan, etc. Adidas and Nike is the world leader.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Cycling Apparel consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Cycling Apparel is estimated to be 49084 K Units. On product prices, the slow increase trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cycling Apparel market will register a 7.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4570 million by 2024, from US$ 3050 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cycling Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cycling Apparel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cycling Apparel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Jaggad

Pearl Izumi

GIANT

CCN Sport

Mysenlan

JAKROO

Spakct

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cycling Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cycling Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cycling Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cycling Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cycling Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Cycling Apparel by Players

Chapter Four: Cycling Apparel by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Cycling Apparel Market Forecast

