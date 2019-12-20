Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC), also called cyclic olefin polymers (COP)，is a new class of polymeric materials with property profiles which can be varied over a wide range during polymerization.

Global sales of cyclic olefin copolymer is 71680 MT in 2018, increased from 64060 MT in 2018. Japan is the largest production base of cyclic olefin copolymer globally, followed by Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1611.4 million by 2024, from US$ 1473.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zeon

TOPAS Advanced Polymers

JSR

Mitsui Chemicals

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical

Bio Diagnostics

Optical

Packaging

Electronics

