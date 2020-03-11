Cybersecurity Market Top Competitors are Sophos Ltd., Rapid7, Inc., Webroot, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd.,EMC RSA, LogRhythm, Inc., Optiv Security Inc., Splunk, Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Imperva, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc. and Others

Global Cybersecurity Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following past developments, and analyzing the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely states.

Global Cybersecurity Market assists clients to manage and mitigate risks of corporate non-compliance Innovative techniques coupled with years of professional experience help ease administrative burdens across functional and geographical boundaries. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Corporate Secretarial Services by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Analysis:

Global Cybersecurity Market was valued at USD 135,388.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 245,898.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 16.2% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Cybersecurity Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cybersecurity market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, IBM Corporation launched the X-Force Red Lab network, four cybersecurity facilities in Atlanta, Austin, England and Australia. These facilities were aimed to focus on testing systems and devices used for IoT, automotive, and automated teller (ATM) machines.

Global Cybersecurity Market Overview:

Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Wireless Security

Others

Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Component

Solutions

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Security Information and Event Management

Antivirus/Anti-Malware

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Security and Vulnerability Management

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

Firewall

Others

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Market Drivers:

Stringent directives for data privacy

Rise of IoT and BYOD across verticals

Increasing threats due to third-party application deployment

Frequently increasing cyber terrorism

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of Global Cybersecurity Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Cybersecurity is the state that offers protection to systems that are connected through hardware, software and electronic devices. The enterprises, now-a-days, prefer using cybersecurity to protect their data against unauthorized access. The cybersecurity comprises of the technologies, processes and controls that are made to protect systems, data and networks from cyber-attacks. The cybersecurity can be offered through cloud or on-premises deployments. The cyber-attack may lead to loss of organization assets, data and even business deflation. This may also create crucial situations such as facing regulatory fines and litigation as well as also need to bear the cost of remediation. According to an article published recently by IT Governance Ltd., the U.K. government carried out a survey and found out that the average cost of a cybersecurity breach for a large business was USD 25,932.78 million and that for small to medium size businesses was USD 2,077.2 million.

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global cybersecurity market are –

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

McAfee LLC

Trend Micro, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

The other players in the market are F-Secure, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Rapid7, Inc., Webroot, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd.,EMC RSA, LogRhythm, Inc., Optiv Security Inc., Splunk, Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Imperva, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and many more.

