Cybersecurity in Tourism Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast

The Global Tourism Industry is preparing to ride the digital wave – contextualizing and implementing new technologies such as cloud, mobility, big data, and analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) – to best align with future business objectives. Technology, however, is a double-edged sword: the more they go digital, the more they expose themselves to emerging cyber risks. As travel and tourism providers progress towards predictive and prescriptive models to support real-time decision-making, their rich data becomes a strategic asset. They need to plan now how to mitigate their vulnerabilities and enhance their security against cyber risks. There is a significant market opportunity, and vendors can in turn leverage their ecosystems to offer end-to-end security solutions, exploiting state-of-the-art technology such as AI and forensics.
Scope
– The report focuses on the significance of cybersecurity for the tourism industry.
– It highlights the importance of protecting the large and valuable quantities of customer data from breach and cyber-attacks.
– The report identifies the winners in high-growth cyber technology cycles, including network security appliances, cloud security, and artificial intelligence (AI) over the next two years.
Reasons to buy
– The report classifies the cybersecurity market into 14 critical technologies: unified threat management, AI, network security, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, identity management, data security, application security, mobile security, email security, surveillance and behavioral analytics, cloud security, managed security services and post-breach consultancy services.
– It discusses the big players in the cybersecurity industry and where do they sit in the value chain.
– It highlights the main trends in the cybersecurity industry over the next 12 to 24 months.
– The report provides an industry analysis and also discusses the impact of cybersecurity on tourism.
– The report offers an analysis of the value chain and the technologies that will drive growth in the cybersecurity industry over the next two years.
– The report gives a technology briefing to understand the cybersecurity technologies that help deliver the best practice solutions.
Companies Mentioned:
Ahnlab
Airbus
Akamai
BAE Systems
Barracuda Networks
Check Point Software Technologies
Cheetah Mobile
Cisco
CyberArk Software
F5 Networks
FireEye
Fortinet
F-Secure
Gemalto
Gigamon
IBM
Imperva
Intel
Juniper Networks
KEYW
LifeLock
Micro Focus
Microsoft
MobileIron
NetScout Systems
Palo Alto Networks
ProofPoint
Qualys
Rapid7
Raytheon
SecureWorks
Sophos
Splunk
Symantec
Trend Micro
Verint Systems
Aker Security Solutions
AlienVault
Avira
Bayshore Networks
Carbon Black
CloudFlare
Darktrace
Dell
Demonsaw
E8 Security
HackerOne
Herjavec Group
Hillstone Networks
Huawei
Illusive Networks
Kaspersky Lab
Palantir
Qihoo 360
Tanium
Untangle
Veracode
WatchGuard
WhiteHat Security
ZeroFOX
Table of Content:
PLAYERS 4
TRENDS 5
Changing nature of cyber threats 5
Evolution of cybersecurity technologies 6
Industry growth drivers 8
Corporate governance trends 9
Cybersecurity trends in tourism 10
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 12
Market size and growth forecasts 16
M&A 17
Timeline 19
IMPACT OF CYBERSECURITY ON TOURISM 21
VALUE CHAIN 23
Network security 24
Unified threat management 24
Artificial intelligence 25
Deception-based cyber defenses (subset of AI) 25
Behavioral analytics (subset of AI) 25
SIEM 26
Endpoint security 26
Mobile security (subset of endpoint security) 27
Identity and access management 27
Data security 28
Application security 29
Email security 29
Cloud security 30
Managed security services 30
Post-breach consultancy services 31
COMPANIES SECTION 32
Public companies 32
Private companies 36
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 39
The NIST framework 39
GLOSSARY 41
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 44
