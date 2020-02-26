Cyber Security Market 2019, by AVG, Cisco, Dell, Fireeye, Fortinet, IBM, Imperva , Intel, Symantec

Global Cyber Security Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cyber Security Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years.
Cybersecurity solutions help an organization to monitor, detect, report, and counter cyber threats to maintain data confidentiality. The adoption of cybersecurity solutions is expected to grow with the increasing penetration of internet among developing and developed countries. Also, the expanding wireless network for mobile devices has increased data vulnerability making cybersecurity an integral part of every single organization across the world. Rise in the Frequency & Sophistication of Cyber Threats, surge of disruptive digital technologies which includes IOT across industry verticals, enhancement in the number of supply chain based attacks and strict data protection regulations are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, growth in the e-commerce penetration, which is likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, cyber security allows employees to work safely, it protect productivity of the users, it prevents adware, it can provide comprehensive digital protection to the businesses and so on. These benefits also rising demand of Cyber Security among its users.
However, limited security budget among SMEs, lack of skilled workforce and use of pirated and open source cybersecurity solution are the factors that limiting the market growth of Cyber Security across the world.
The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing awareness of cybersecurity among SMEs and presence of prominent player offering advanced cyber security solution in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Cyber Security market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing technology adoption and strict directives for data privacy in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
AVG Technologies
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Dell Technologies, Inc.
Fireeye Inc.
Fortinet
IBM Corporation
Imperva
Intel Security
Symantec Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type of Security:
Network Security
Cloud Security
Application Security
End-Point Security
Wireless Network Security
Others
By Solution:
Threat Intelligence and Response
Identify and Access Management
Data Loss Prevention
Threat Mitigation
Intrusion Prevention System
Unified Threat Management
Others
By Deployment:
On-cloud
On-premises
By Industry:
Aerospace
Defense and Intelligence
Banking
Financial Services and Insurance
Manufacturing
Retail
Public Utility
IT and Telecommunication
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
