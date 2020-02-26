Cyber Security Market 2019, by AVG, Cisco, Dell, Fireeye, Fortinet, IBM, Imperva , Intel, Symantec

Global Cyber Security Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cyber Security Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years.

Cybersecurity solutions help an organization to monitor, detect, report, and counter cyber threats to maintain data confidentiality. The adoption of cybersecurity solutions is expected to grow with the increasing penetration of internet among developing and developed countries. Also, the expanding wireless network for mobile devices has increased data vulnerability making cybersecurity an integral part of every single organization across the world. Rise in the Frequency & Sophistication of Cyber Threats, surge of disruptive digital technologies which includes IOT across industry verticals, enhancement in the number of supply chain based attacks and strict data protection regulations are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, growth in the e-commerce penetration, which is likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, cyber security allows employees to work safely, it protect productivity of the users, it prevents adware, it can provide comprehensive digital protection to the businesses and so on. These benefits also rising demand of Cyber Security among its users.

However, limited security budget among SMEs, lack of skilled workforce and use of pirated and open source cybersecurity solution are the factors that limiting the market growth of Cyber Security across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing awareness of cybersecurity among SMEs and presence of prominent player offering advanced cyber security solution in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Cyber Security market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing technology adoption and strict directives for data privacy in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

AVG Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fireeye Inc.

Fortinet

IBM Corporation

Imperva

Intel Security

Symantec Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Security:

Network Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

End-Point Security

Wireless Network Security

Others

By Solution:

Threat Intelligence and Response

Identify and Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Threat Mitigation

Intrusion Prevention System

Unified Threat Management

Others

By Deployment:

On-cloud

On-premises

By Industry:

Aerospace

Defense and Intelligence

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

Manufacturing

Retail

Public Utility

IT and Telecommunication

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

