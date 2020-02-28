Cyber Security Insurance Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities.

Rise in cyber data breaches and increasing adoption of cloud-based services are a few factors driving the growth of cyber security insurance market, whereas, high costs is inhibiting its growth.

Over the next five years, it is projected that Cyber Security Insurance will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cyber Security Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

XL

AIG

Berkshire Hathaway

Zurich Insurance

Chubb

AON

Bin Insurer

Lockton

Security Scorecard

Allianz

Munich Re

Segmentation by product type:

Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cyber Security Insurance by Players

4 Cyber Security Insurance by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 XL

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cyber Security Insurance Product Offered

11.1.3 XL Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 XL News

11.2 AIG

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cyber Security Insurance Product Offered

11.2.3 AIG Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 AIG News

11.3 Berkshire Hathaway

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cyber Security Insurance Product Offered

11.3.3 Berkshire Hathaway Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Berkshire Hathaway News

11.4 Zurich Insurance

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cyber Security Insurance Product Offered

11.4.3 Zurich Insurance Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Zurich Insurance News

11.5 Chubb

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cyber Security Insurance Product Offered

11.5.3 Chubb Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Chubb News

…Continued

