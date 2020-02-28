Cyber Security Insurance Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities.
Rise in cyber data breaches and increasing adoption of cloud-based services are a few factors driving the growth of cyber security insurance market, whereas, high costs is inhibiting its growth.
Over the next five years, it is projected that Cyber Security Insurance will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cyber Security Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
- XL
- AIG
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Zurich Insurance
- Chubb
- AON
- Bin Insurer
- Lockton
- Security Scorecard
- Allianz
- Munich Re
Segmentation by product type:
- Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Segmentation by application:
- Healthcare
- Retail
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
