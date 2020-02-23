Cyber Insurance Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Global Cyber Insurance Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Cyber Insurance Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cyber Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Cyber Insurance market will register a 33.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16700 million by 2024, from US$ 2920 million in 2019.

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products.

Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.

With cyber-attacks becoming the norm these days, even threatening to expand into a global epidemic, cyber-risk insurers across the globe are seeing organizations and end users scramble for protection from possible data and information security disasters.

Most cyber insurance writers have shifted their writings to standalone policies and away from packaged policies; we found that more than 67% of the $2.19 billion total direct premiums written in 2016 were on a standalone basis. Insurers view standalone policies as more efficient and effective than packaged policies.

The Cyber Insurance Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Stand-alone Cyber Insurance

Packaged Cyber Insurance

Segmentation by application:

Financial Institutions

Retail and Wholesale

Healthcare

Business Services

Manufacturing

Technology

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AIG

Chubb

XL Group

Beazley

Allianz

Zurich Insurance

Munich Re Group

Berkshire Hathaway

AON

AXIS Insurance

Lockton

CNA

Travelers

BCS Insurance

Liberty Mutual

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cyber Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cyber Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cyber Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cyber Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cyber Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Cyber Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cyber Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Cyber Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Cyber Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Cyber Insurance by Regions

4.1 Cyber Insurance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cyber Insurance Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cyber Insurance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

