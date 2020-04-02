Cutting Equipment Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

This Market Study (PMR) analyzes the global cutting equipment market in a new publication titled “Cutting Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2025”. This study provides data for 2016 along with a forecast for the period 2017–2025. The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the global cutting equipment market along with related consumables and accessories. To provide better understanding of the market, the report also includes an analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends in all five regions namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, which influence the current market scenario and future status of the global cutting equipment market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Manual

Mechanized

By Cutting Technology

Plasma cutting

Oxy-fuel cutting

Laser cutting

Waterjet cutting

Carbon arc cutting

By End Use Industry

Construction

Heavy metal fabrication

Shipbuilding & offshore

Automotive

Others

By Type

Equipment

Consumables/Accessories

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Report Structure

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global cutting equipment market report is categorically split into different sections based on market segmentation – by equipment type, by cutting technology, by end use, by type, and by region. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain analysis, region wise pricing analysis, and the various drivers, restraints, and trends impacting the market. The sections that follow include the global cutting equipment market analysis – by equipment type, cutting technology, end-use, and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global cutting equipment market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the product type, end-use industry and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides volume (units) data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The final section of the report provides the global cutting equipment market structure and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance, to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global cutting equipment market along with their business strategies. This section is intended to enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

For market data analysis, the report considers 2016 as the base year, and a comprehensive forecast made for 2017–2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of cutting equipment based on cutting technology such as plasma, oxy-fuel, laser, carbon arc, and waterjet cutting technology across key geographies on a regional basis. To deduce market volume size, consumption of cutting equipment has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global cutting equipment market is expected to develop in the future. Critical market data including the base number and segmental splits has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global cutting equipment market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual use of cutting equipment and expected consumption in the global cutting equipment market over the forecast period.