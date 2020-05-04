Cutting Equipment Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2017 – 2025

Adoption of mechanized cutting equipment is gaining foothold across the globe

Increasing demand for mechanized cutting equipment in fabrication is expected to be one of the major trends fueling growth of the global cutting equipment market in the near future. In developed countries, due to the shortage of skilled labor, the demand for cutting automation technology for fabrication and manufacturing purposes is on a rise. Major companies in several developed countries in North America and Europe have started using cutting robots for their manufacturing processes in order to reduce dependency on manpower. Increasing labor costs in turn increase overall manufacturing cost of products, especially in developed countries. This trend is also gaining popularity in some developing countries.

Automotive, construction, manufacturing and shipbuilding industries to propel growth, especially in the APAC region

The global cutting equipment and consumables/accessories market was valued at above US$ 3.6 Bn in 2017 end and is expected to reach nearly US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Rapid growth of end-use industries such as construction, automotive, shipbuilding & offshore, and manufacturing is expected to drive global growth of the cutting equipment market, especially in the APAC region over the assessment period.

Global Cutting Equipment Market Forecast, by Cutting Technology

Global sales revenue of the cutting equipment market is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Growing deployment in end-use industries such as shipbuilding & offshore and automotive is expected to augment market growth

In terms of value, the plasma cutting segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. In cost-sensitive regions such as APAC and MEA, the plasma cutting segment is estimated to grow at a good pace over the forecast period. In terms of value, the laser cutting segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

The carbon arc segment is expected to grow at a listless CAGR during the forecast period. This decline is primarily due to slow adoption of this technology in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa region

The oxy fuel segment is expected to reach a valuation of about US$ 680 Mn by 2025 end growing at a 2.4% value CAGR during the period of assessment.

Matured market

The report is a milieu of crucial information fetched through extensive research. Both primary and secondary research has played a crucial part in gauging the evolving market behavior within the forecast period. The global cutting equipment market is mature and each cutting technology type has its own specific qualities that makes it popular amongst the major end users present in the market.

Breaking boundaries

Oxy-fuel, followed by plasma cutting technology is widely used due to relatively low cost, high speed and precision cuts. Advanced cutting technologies like laser cutting are stable, reliable and known for excellent cut quality. This will open newer avenues of growth for the market even in regions that are presently not extensively using it.

A captive of cost

The market expansion of the global cutting equipment market is somewhat walled by high prices. Mechanized equipment is highly priced and most of the manufacturers are based across Europe and North America. The use of advanced cutting technologies is comparatively slow in the Asian markets.