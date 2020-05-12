Cut Flower Packaging Market- Manufacturing and Distribution Strategy by Major Players in GLobal Market

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the cut flower packaging market in its published report, titled “Global Cut Flower Packaging Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2027.” In terms of revenue, the global cut flower packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

Cut flowers are flower buds trimmed from the plant bearing it. Cut flowers include a variety of flowers such as roses, carnations, orchids, lilies, and chrysanthemums among others. Cut flower packaging serves a dual purpose. It protects the flower buds as well as enhances its aesthetic appeal with a sophisticated finish. Cut flower packaging can be done in various packaging formats such as boxes & cartons, sleeves, and wrap sheets.

Shifting Production Focus to Reshape the Cut Flower Packaging Market

Production of cut flowers has remained concentrated to the European countries such as Netherlands, Germany, and the U.K. for a long time. It has been observed that this focus is shifting to countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, and Columbia. This can be attributed to the availability of cheap labor and more favorable atmospheric conditions in these countries.

Online Sales Channels Gaining Traction in the Cut Flower Packaging Market

The cut flower packaging market is dominated by Europe and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing sales of cut flowers via online stores. The increasing digitization and inclination of the millennial population towards buying products online, have resulted in a sharp increase in the online sales of cut flowers which, in turn, has increased the demand for cut flower packaging solutions.

Cut Flower Packaging Market: Key Players

The key players in the global cut flower packaging market are Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith plc, Atlas Packaging, Uflex Ltd, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, A-ROO Company LLC, Flamingo Holland Inc., Taghleef Industries LLC, Robert Mann Packaging, Hawaii Box & Packaging, Inc. Ernest Packaging Solutions, Mos Packaging Printing Factory, Flopak, Inc, Koen Pack USA, Inc., Sirane Ltd, Dilpack Kenya, Packaging Industries Ltd., JX Nippon ANCI Corporation, Pacombi Group BV and Broekhof Verpakkingen B.V. Many local and unorganized players are anticipated to contribute to the global cut flower packaging market during the forecast period.

Cut Flower Packaging Market: Key Findings