Customized Peptide Synthesis Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

Customized peptide synthesis market is forecasted to generate revenue of $390.0 million by 2024. The market is mainly driven by increasing investments and funding for protein-based research, technological innovations, growing burden of cancer and infectious diseases, and increasing research activities in the field of synthetic biology.

The different types of products available in the customized peptide synthesis market are reagents and equipment. Reagents category is expected to observe faster growth in demand, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high usage of a wide range of reagents including substrates, additives, buffers, precipitation agents, and others for the purpose of peptide synthesis.

Among the various applications, commercial application is the fastest growing category in the customized peptide synthesis industry, demonstrating a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The recent advancements in chemical peptide synthesis and inclusion of modified amino acids have increased the commercial potential of customized peptides.

During the forecast period, customized peptide synthesis market in APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth, observing a CAGR of 7.9%. The growth in the market is mainly led by the increasing use of peptides in drug discovery, low cost of raw materials, technological advancements, increasing life sciences research activities, and availability of funds for research and development.

Some of the key players operating in the customized peptide synthesis industry are GenScript Biotech Corporation, Bachem AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AAPPTec LLC, Advanced ChemTech, AnaSpec Inc., New England Peptide Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., INTAVIS Bioanalytical Instruments AG, and JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH.

