Description

This report focuses on the global Customer Relationship Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Relationship Management development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Customer Relationship Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce.com

Microsoft

SAP SE

Oracle

Adobe Systems

SugarCRM

Zoho

Netsuite

Insightly

Bpmonline

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Discrete Manufacturing

Government & Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

…………….. http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/customer-relationship-management-market-2018-global-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025_258971.html



