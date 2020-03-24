Customer Data Platform Market and Projected to Reach US$ 3265.4 Million Growing at CAGR 29.3% to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Customer Data Platform Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Customer Data Platform Market size to grow from US$ 903.7 Million in 2018 to US$ 3,265.4 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers for the market include increasing demand for omni-channel experience and actionable insights by marketers , focus on effective tracking of customers to understand their behavior for target marketing activities, and increasing pressure on CMOs to deliver personalized customer experience.

The Report segments the global customer data platform market by type, application, component,enterprise size, delivery mode,vertical and region.The market by type includes access, analytics, and engagement.

“Customer engagement and retention segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

In the customer data platform market by application,the customer engagement and retention application segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Major growth drivers for the segment include the marketers’ preference for customer data plaform for customer treatments, such as personalized messages, real-time interactions, content recommendations, and customer journey orchestration helping to enhance customer loyalty and their organizations’ ROI.

“APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Among regions, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global customer data platform market during the forecast period. Many private vendors in the region offer CDP solutions and services for data assembly, analytics, and customer engagements.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I:12%, Tier II:48%, and Tier III:40%

By Designation:C-Level:26%, Director Level:42%, and Others:32%

By Region :North America:42%, EMEA: 20%, and APAC:38%

Report Highlights:

To study the complete value chain of Customer Data Platform market

The report also aims at providing detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the Customer Data Platform market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Customer Data Platform ecosystem

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze strategic approaches such as product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships in the Customer Data Platform market

Most Popular Companies in the Customer Data Platform Market include are Nice (Israel), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Adobe (US), SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), Agilone (US), Tealium (US), Ignition ONE (US), Blueconic (US), RedPoint Global (US), Ascent360 (US), Segment (US), Lytics (US), Zaius (US), mParticle (US), ActionIQ (US), Amperity (US), Evergage (US), Reltio (US), Signal (US), Ensighten (US), UserMind (US), Fospha (UK), NG Data (Belgium), and SessionM (US).

Target Audience for Customer Data Platform Market: Customer Data Platform Vendors, Customer Analytics Vendors, Network and System integrators, Marketing Analytics Executives, Third Party Service Providers.

