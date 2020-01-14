Customer Communications Management Software Market – Increasing Customer Retention for the Organization Demands Drive

Customer communications management (CCM) is defined as a strategy which supports in improving outbound and interactive communications. The CCM software improves the creation, delivery, storage and retrieval of outbound and interactive communications. CCM software supports an organization in composing, personalizing, formatting and delivering content acquired from various sources such as websites into electronic and physical communications between the organization and its customers. The software also facilitates in delivering target communications through a wide range of media such as email, mobile, SMS, social media sites and print media.

The components of CCM solutions include data extraction, document composition, printer management, email marketing, SMS communication, data analysis and portal technology. The data extraction software offers the organizations to combine data from multiple sources and analyze it to gain insights about individual customers. The insights support the organization in evaluating their marketing mix and creation of personalized promotional programs for customers.

The document composition engine produces a print stream or XML data to facilitate creation of documents which can be printed or distributed electronically. The print management software manages the routing and distribution of print jobs to a single printer or a series of connected printers.

The CCM solutions support in creating personalized and interactive communications with customers by automating the process of content creation and delivery of the content. The personalized documents facilitate in creating an impact on the minds of customers, thus increasing customer retention for the organization.

The CCM solutions also reduce overall costs of producing documents and correspondence. Thus, CCM software is gaining increasing demand from small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Furthermore, it supports the organization in following regulations pertaining to customer privacy. Growth of social media and smartphone adoption in coming years is expected to create ample opportunities for the CCM market as the organizations could target the customers based on their preferences.

The major participants of the CCM software market include EMC Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Crawford Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LLC, Lexmark International, Inc., and Newgen Software Technologies Limited, GMC Software and Pitney Bowes Inc.