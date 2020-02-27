Custom Primer Generation Service Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Primer is a small strand of DNA or RNA used in DNA synthesis as a preliminary point. The size of primers is generally not more than 30 nucleotides and these exactly match the end and beginning of the DNA section to be amplified. The primers adhere at the beginning and endpoint of DNA template, where DNA polymerase muddles and initiates the production of the new DNA strand.

The temperature, at which half of DNA molecule types form a stable double helix and remaining half are detached to solitary strand molecule, is called melting temperature of primer, generally between about 55 °C and 65 °C. Melting temperature is required to increase the length of primer and the temperature is decreased to stop or limit the length. Primers that are too small would adhere at numerous places on a lengthy DNA template, and results in non-specific copies.

The primer sequence should be unique in nature to avoid the possibility of mishybridization to a similar sequence nearby. The ideal primer should not adhere to other primer and to themselves strongly, as internal loop could hamper the annealing with the template DNA. Custom primers are widely used for sequencing libraries.

The custom primer generation service market has been segmented based on type of service, application, and end-user. In terms of type of service, the market has been categorized into primer design service and primer synthesis or sequencing. The one-stop custom qPCR primer design service is designed to save money, time, and efforts by avoiding failure or complication in qPCR experiments. For a successful qPCR, a pair of good designed primers is one of the main requirements. The primer sequencing services segment comprises two types: tube sequencing and plate sequencing. Plate sequencing are of two types: short sequencing plates and ready to load plates.

In terms of application, the custom primer generation service market has been segmented into research, therapeutics, and diagnostics. The research segment has been categorized into PCR, qPCR, DNA sequencing, gene synthesis, and other research applications. The therapeutics segment has been sub-segmented into DNA/antisense oligos, RNA, nucleic acid aptamers, and immunotherapy. Increasing applications of custom primers in library preparations, nucleic acid array-based technologies, genomics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), nucleic acid-base detections, diagnostics, cell cultures, human identity testing, therapeutics, cloning, and synthetic biology and genetic engineering are likely to propel the custom prime generation service market.

In terms of end-user, the custom primer generation service market has been segmented into academic research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The diagnostics segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR owing to rising adoption of novel technologies and services in the segment. The academic research institutes segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to rising research activities globally.

In terms of region, the custom primer generation service market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the major share of the global custom primer generation service market owing to increasing awareness about the applications of synthetic genes in the region. Additionally, increasing funding from public and private sector organizations for research is anticipated to boost the custom primer generation service market. Asia Pacific is the most progressive region for the custom primer generation service market due to product availability and research and development funding in the region.

Major factors boosting the growth of this market include rising demand for synthesized primer generation, increasing R&D expenses by pharmaceutical companies, and growing government participation in development of genomics.

Major players in the custom primer generation service market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Bioautomation Corporation, General Electric Company, Integrated DNA Technologies, and Eurogentec S.A. Increasing competition among key players in the custom primer generation services market is likely to fuel the growth of the market during forecast period.

