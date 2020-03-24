Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2018-2028

Custom peptide synthesis services is used to design enzymes, creating antibodies, testing drugs. Rather than synthesizing their own peptides scientist generally outsource this task to the Custom peptide synthesis services provider. Custom peptide synthesis services provider synthesize the custom peptide according to the need of the researcher and deliver the final product to their laboratory. Custom peptide synthesis services provider can prepare two types of custom peptides viz. solid phase synthesis and liquid phase synthesis. The most common solid phase custom peptide synthesis services include the C-terminus protected by solid resin. The option available of custom peptide synthesis services are phosphorylation, methylation, glycosylation, biotinylation, purification, and solubility testing, cyclization, or attachment to carrier proteins or dye. A customized form of both monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies can be prepared by the custom peptide synthesis services. The cost-cutting by research organization and focus to prepare their own customized peptide may deter the growth of custom peptide synthesis services market.

Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising in research and development by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is the primary factor growing the need for Custom Peptide Synthesis Services. The lack of time among the scientist and researcher to prepare their own customized peptide may propel the growth of the Custom Peptide Synthesis Services market. Moreover, increasing studies in academic and research organization in the field such as biochemistry and molecular biology is expected to increase the demand of customized peptide among the students which will ultimately upsurge the growth of custom Peptide Synthesis Services market. Also, the lack of funding by the academic institutes to their students in under developing economies may also hamper the growth of the market.

Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market: Segmentation

The global Custom Peptide Synthesis Services market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Based on service type Custom Peptide Synthesis Services market is segmented into following:

Solid phase custom peptide synthesis services

Liquid phase custom peptide synthesis services

Based on end user Custom Peptide Synthesis Services market is segmented into following:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization

Academic and Research Institutes

Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market: Overview

The rise in research and development by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is the major factor responsible for the exponential growth of Custom Peptide Synthesis Services market over the forecast period. The service providers of custom peptide synthesis services market are focusing to upsurge their production capacity due to rising demand for custom peptide synthesis services for both research and therapeutics. Custom peptide synthesis services market is expected to show double-digit growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in demand by API manufacturer for custom peptide synthesis services. By product type, solid phase custom peptide synthesis services is expected to gain major share than liquid phase custom peptide synthesis services. Among all end user, Pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies segments cumulatively expected to gain the majority of market share. While academic and research institutes segment is projected to grow at the higher phase than others segment over the forecast period.

Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographical presence custom peptide synthesis services market is classified in eight key regions, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APECJ, China, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. APECJ and Japan is expected to most dominant region of custom peptide synthesis services market due to rising number of research and development by biotech and pharma companies in this regions. After APECJ and Japan, custom peptide synthesis services market is then followed by North America and Western Europe due to rising funding by academic and research institutes for research and development. Eastern Europe and China region for custom peptide synthesis services market is expected show moderate growth over the forecast period while Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to sluggish growth over the forecast period for custom peptide synthesis services market.

Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Custom Peptide Synthesis Services market are avenit AG, Bio Basic Inc., Biotools Co., Ltd., FabGennix International, Inc., ProSci, Inc, Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., Biorbyt Ltd., ProteoGenix and others.