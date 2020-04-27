Custom Antibody Services Market 2019 Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities | ThermoFisher GenScript Abcam MBS ROCKLAND ProSci

Custom antibody services include competitively priced packages and purification options for antibody production. Service Providers offer support for different types and steps of antibody productionfrom peptide design, synthesis, and carrier protein conjugation to animal immunization, serum collection, or hybridoma fusion, titer analysis, and final antibody purification. They also immunize with recombinant proteins or protein fragments provided by the customers(or expressed and purified in labs using cDNAs from the service providers extensive in-house genomics library) to generate antibodies in rabbits, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, mice, or rats.

The large downstream demand for Custom Antibody Services has been and still remains fairly stable. The global market size for custom antibody services reached 1188.95 Million USD in 2016 from 796.77 Million USD in 2012.

North America ranks the top in terms of market size of Custom Antibody Services, it alone consists of 39.21% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 33.01% of the global market. Asia Pacific ranks the third, consists of 18.76% of the global vustom antibody service market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies only 9.01% of the global Custom Antibody Service market.

Thermofisher ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Custom Antibody Services, occupies 18.97% of the global market share in 2016; While, Covance, with a market share of 14.94 %, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 45.62% of the global market in 2016.

In 2018, the global Custom Antibody Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Custom Antibody Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Custom Antibody Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ThermoFisher

GenScript

Abcam

MBS

ROCKLAND

ProSci

Biocompare

Bio-Rad

Covance

Capra Science

Innovagen

LIFE SCIENCE GROUP

Randox

GL Biochem

Abgent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BioScience Companies

BioScience Research Institutions

Hospitals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Custom Antibody Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Custom Antibody Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Custom Antibody Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

