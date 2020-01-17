Curtain Airbags Market: To Witness Exponential Growth By 2018 – 2026

Curtain airbags are incorporated in vehicles to protect the head of the occupants during a side impact or collision. Curtain airbags are mounted within the headliners above the windows and doors of the vehicle cabin. They activate during an impact on the side panel of the vehicle or during a roll over. Curtain airbags protect the head and torso by forming a cushion to absorb the impact.

Rising demand for occupant safety is a major driver of the curtain airbags market. Automakers who focus extensively on passenger safety, such as Volvo, have widely adopted curtain airbags. Increasing stringency of safety regulations is also expected to prompt automakers to adopt curtain airbags in order to improve safety. Advent of high-speed engines have made safety more imperative, thus fueling the demand for curtain airbags. Sales of luxury vehicles are rising; consequently, the curtain airbags market is expected to expand significantly in the near future. Rise in competition among automakers to offer product differentiating factors is expected to drive the curtain airbags market. Increase in awareness about safety among consumers is expected to boost the demand for curtain airbags.

Operation failures and recalls of vehicles in order to replace faulty airbags, as in the case of Takata, lowers consumer confidence. Curtain airbags are not mandatory and their replacement is expensive, thus restraining the market.

The global curtain airbags market can be segmented based on application, material, coating, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on application, the curtain airbags market can be classified into head curtain, tors curtain, and one other segment.

In terms of material, the global curtain airbags market can be divided into nylon and polyester. The nylon segment is expected to dominate the curtain airbags market owing to the high energy absorption capacity, heat resistance, and flexibility provided by nylon.

Based on coating, the global curtain airbags market can be split into neoprene, silicone, and one other segment. Neoprene is resistant to oil, ozone, heat, and chemicals and hence, is highly preferred by manufacturers. The silicone segment is expected to expand at a higher growth rate owing to superior performance of silicone coated airbags. Silicone coating lasts longer and, unlike neoprene, requires a less thick layer on the fabric. Therefore, the airbag cushions can be obtained in small sizes and can be easily installed in compact spaces.

In terms of vehicle type, the global curtain airbags market can be segregated into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into compact, mid-size, premium, and luxury vehicles.

Based on sales channel, the global curtain airbags market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to hold a major share of the curtain airbags market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Replacement of curtain airbags due to accidents and maintenance causes is expected to boost the aftermarket segment.

Key players operating in the global curtain airbags market include Takata, ZF- TRW, Autoliv, Inc., Visteon, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, and Toray Industries, Inc.