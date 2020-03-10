Current trends, opportunities and challenges in Clamshell and Tray Cartons Market

The clamshell is a plastic container comprising of two halves, which are joined by a hinge area for closing the container. Clamshell and tray cartons are the economical replacement for expensive polypropylene boxes. The market of clamshell and tray cartons is growing at significantly high growth rate as global packaging industry growing at a rapid CAGR.

Clamshell and Tray Cartons Market: Dynamics

The principle factors driving the market of clamshell and tray cartons are increasing domestic income, significantly high demand for convenient packaging, growing packaging market and rapid rate of urbanization. Other factors driving the market of clamshell and tray cartons are growing fast food industry, increasing innovation in the packaging industry, etc. The growth in the industries such as electronic, electrical, food and beverages, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc. also driving the growth of global clamshell and tray cartons market. The availability of a wide range of innovative packaging solutions is likely to have a significant influence on the demand for clamshell and tray cartons market during the forecast period.

The cost requires for the clamshell and tray cartons manufacturing is relative which finally leads to increasing cost for the final packaging of the product. The key factor trending the clamshell and tray cartons market are the replacement of old, unattractive packaging with high-quality polypropylene packaging. The company manufacturing clamshell and tray cartons have a significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa as in these regions the packaging industry is experiencing significantly high growth rate which will lead to the growth of clamshell and tray cartons market.

Clamshell and Tray Cartons Market: Segmentation

Clamshell and tray cartons market is segmented into nature of offering, end use, and by region. By nature of offerings the clamshell and tray cartons market is sub-segmented into the custom clamshell, stocked clamshell, and others. Among these custom clamshell market has significantly high value and volume share. The global clamshell and tray cartons market is segmented by end-use as electronics, electrical, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and others. The electronics segment has the significantly high-value share with strong growth rate.

Clamshell and Tray Cartons Market: Regional overview

Clamshell and tray cartons market segmented by region include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. The global market for clamshell and tray cartons witnessed fast growth in last few years across the globe with the lion share of the region such as Europe and Asia Pacific. Due to consumer convenience, the clamshell and tray cartons market are also growing at a significantly high proportion across all other regions of the globe. Therefore, the value share of clamshell and tray cartons market in developed economies, such as North America, and Europe is relatively high compared to the other regions and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Clamshell and Tray Cartons Market: Key Players

The key players of the clamshell and tray cartons market are Transparent Container, Inc., National Plastics, Inc., Impact Mfg, Print House India Pvt. Ltd., Parksons Packaging Ltd., etc. Other clamshell and tray cartons market players are Box Company, Shanghai Deding Packaging Material Co.,ltd., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Manav Packaging, TimBar Packaging and Display, Box Litho, The Yebo Group, Propak, etc.

