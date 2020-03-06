Current Transformers for Electrical Meters Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2026

Current transformers are current sensing units of the power system and are used at electrical substations, stations and industrial electric power distribution. They are mainly used to measure alternating current and are installed in electrical meters on any connection with a load greater than 100 amperes. They produce secondary current proportional to the current flowing in its primary winding. They can be installed in apparatus bushing or inside switchgear and mounted on insulators to isolate the measured circuit from the enclosure

Current transformers for electrical meters are largely used for both industrial and domestic applications. In electrical substations, they are largely used to measuring and monitor operation of the power grid. They aid in driving the electrical utility’s watt-hour meter on almost every building with 3 phase service and one phase services for more than 200A. In several cases, various current transformers are stacked for multiple purposes. For example, revenue metering and safety devices may use different current transformers to provide isolation between metering and safety circuits. This aids in utilizing current transformers with varying characteristics in terms of accuracy and overload performance to be used for the devices. Thus, increasing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure specifically in smart grids and energy systems is facilitating the growth of current transformers for electrical meters market.

Global current transformers for electrical meters market can be segmented on the basis of application, product type, and region. On the basis of application, the global current transformers for electrical meters market can be segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial.

On the basis of product type, the global current transformers for electrical meters market can be segmented into output by pin, and output by wire. On the basis of region, the global current transformers for electrical meters market can be segmented into South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and North America. Amongst all, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative current transformers for electrical meters market owing to refurbishment of aging power infrastructure and growing investments in smart grids and energy systems in the region.

The main players operating in global current transformers for electrical meters market are VacuumSchmelze GmBh & Co. KG, Electromagnetic Industries LLP, Crompton instruments, J&D Electronics Co. Ltd., Nanjing Zeming Electronic Co. Ltd., Falco SA, Shenke Ltd., Accuenergy Inc., Yuanxing Electronics Co., Ltd., Hioki E E Corp., Electrohms Pvt. Ltd, Oswell Metering Ltd, Hioki EE, Flex-core Ltd and Omega Inc. among others.

