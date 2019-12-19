Current Sensing Resistor Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Current Sensing Resistor Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global revenue of Current Sensing Resistor market was valued at 970.33 M USD in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1467.15 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 5.98%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Current Sensing Resistor market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 494.4 million by 2024, from US$ 435.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Current Sensing Resistor business, shared in Chapter 3.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Current Sensing Resistor market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Current Sensing Resistor in 2018.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Current Sensing Resistor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Current Sensing Resistor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yageo

Walter

VISHAY

KOA Speer

Panasonic

Samsung

TT Electronics

ROHM

Bourns

Cyntec (Susumu)

TA-I

Caddock

Ohmite

Viking

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Resistor

Film Resistor

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Industrial

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronic

Others

