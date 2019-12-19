Curing Bladder Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Curing Bladder Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Curing Bladders are a flexible membrane that forms the inside surface of a tire during the tire curing/vulcanizing process.

World demand for Curing Bladder is projected to rise 5.65 percent per year to 11.25 million units in 2024. In value terms, market of Curing Bladder are forecast to advance 4% percent per annum to $ 577.04 million. Rising incomes in developing regions will spur growth in the number of vehicles in use, fueling demand for Curing Bladder. Higher income levels and expanding economic activity will also contribute to increases in average annual vehicle mileage, boosting replacement rates. However, the increase in miles driven will be offset by rising tire quality, which will exert downward pressure on replacement rates.

According to this study, over the next five years the Curing Bladder market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 494.4 million by 2024, from US$ 435.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Curing Bladder business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Curing Bladder market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Curing Bladder value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LANXESS

Nanjing Yatong Rubber Plastic

Continental

Shandong Xishui Yongyi Rubber

Runtong Rubber

Polymer

Huahe

Dajin Tyre

Dawang Jintai Group

Xing Yuan Group

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bias Tyre Curing Bladder

Radial Tyre Curing Bladder

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile

Motorcycle

Engineering Vehicle

Others

