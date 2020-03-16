Curcumin Market Comprehensive Insights and Growth Potential In The Future

Curcumin Market: Global Industry Analysis 2018-2026

Curcumin is one of the essential components derived from turmeric. It is also known as Curcuma longa. Curcumin is commonly found in Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, and Western Africa. Curcumin is a herb that belongs to the ginger family. In our scope of study, the various applications of curcumin covered comprise its use in herbal medicinal products, in dietary supplements, as an antioxidant, an anti-inflammatory, and other applications and uses. Curcumin is predominantly used as a supplement for stress relief and as an anti-anxiety cure.

The different forms of curcumin analyzed in the scope of this report include:

Powder: Powders are made from curcumin extract, which has been used for centuries in Asian and African folk medicine in order to treat various conditions.

Liquid: Curcumin liquid extract is a herbal extract taken from the curcumin tree. It is also called Indian frankincense.

Some of the different applications of curcumin considered in the scope of this report include:

As an ingredient in dietary supplements, curcumin helps treat osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Curcumin is used to treat various chronic inflammatory diseases. The major acids present in it are responsible for the inhibition of pro-inflammatory enzymes.

Due to their anti-inflammatory properties, curcumin extracts are also used in treating asthma, which is an inflammatory disease of the lungs.

Some of the different end uses of curcumin considered in the scope of this report include:

Dietary Supplements: Curcumin is used as an active ingredient in various dietary supplements, owing to its nutritional properties.

Food Products: Curcumin is an essential ingredient in food products these days; it is used as a spice in a majority of regions.

Herbal and Medicinal Products: Curcumin is used in making herbal medicines, owing to its herbal properties, and is used for curing and preventing a variety of diseases.

Cosmetics and Personal Care: Curcumin also finds application in cosmetics, because of its natural properties that help in improving skin health and solving various skin problems.

Productive Growth for Organic Curcumin

Among the nature segments, the organic curcumin segment is anticipated to register a high growth rate of 6.9% in terms of revenue in the global curcumin market, owing to the increasing awareness of organic and natural products and their associated quality by consumers across the globe.

Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients in Personal Care Products

Consumer inclination to buy natural personal care products is shifting significantly, due to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic ingredients present in them. Consumers are increasingly opting for greener products, owing to the presence of toxic ingredients in synthetic personal care products.

Consumers are currently more informed regarding the benefits of using natural ingredients, through various social media platforms. The application of natural skincare products improves skin texture, tone, and appearance, owing to the presence of nutrients required to enrich skin health.

Growing Demand for Spices in the Food and Beverage Industry across the World

The increasing use of curcumin is a growing trend in all cities across the globe, due to its health benefits. Consumers are continuously looking for food that is healthy and meets their personal needs beyond hunger or cravings.

Consumers across the globe are focusing on the impact of each functional ingredient on an individual’s body, and finding new ways to optimize their diets by incorporating such functional food ingredients in their daily life.

As per the leading U.S. magazine Nutritional Outlook, in both, 2013 and 2014, curcumin was the number one selling herbal ingredient in U.S. natural and food stores, with over 30% sales growth in 2013–2014 alone, according to the American Botanical Council report.

Targeting the Functional Beverage Industry in Order to Generate Maximum Revenue Returns

The use of curcumin as a functional ingredient in beverages such as sports and performance drinks, energy drinks, ready-to-drink teas, and others is limited and not yet widely established.

Health drinks comprising curcumin as an active ingredient are highly popular in countries where consumers consume them for managing joint related issues, liver health, and other health related issues.