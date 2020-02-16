Cupferron Market Major Advancements in the Technologies; Global Industry Analysis | 2025

Cupferron, the ammonium salt of N-nitroso-N-phenyl hydroxylamine, is an important biological and analytical reagent. It is in the form of light yellow to white bright crystalline flakes. It has sweet odor. Cupferron is easily soluble in ether, alcohol, benzene, and water. It is used as an agent in the solvent extraction of iron, vanadium, copper, tin, titanium, and other elements from other metals. Cupferron is also used as a masking agent for the determination of rare earth elements and as a precipitating agent. Cupferron is believed to be a human carcinogen on the basis of indication of carcinogenicity in experiments with animals. Exposure to the substance can cause several complications in humans such as gastrointestinal disturbances and irritation in skin, eyes, and respiratory tract.

Cupferron is used as an analytical and biological reagent in industries such as bioscience, pharmaceutical, and predominantly, biotechnology. The global analytical reagents industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, due to factors such as growth and technological advancements in the application in fields of biotechnology and bioscience. This is expected to be the key driver for the global cupferron market. Another major factor propelling the market is the advancement of research and development activities in fields such as biotechnology, bioscience, and pharmaceutical. Based on end-user, the cupferron market has been divided into research & academic institutions, forensic laboratories, commercial & contract manufacturers, and clinical laboratories. Among end-users, the research & academic institutions segment is expected to dominate the global cupferron market during the forecast period. Technological development in end-user industries such as biotechnology and bioscience and rise in the number of skilled labor in developing countries have broadened the opportunity for research outsourcing in developing countries in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Industrial processes viz. cosmetic product manufacturing and pharmaceutical contract manufacturing are a few of the key commercial applications of cupferron. Clinical laboratories and forensic laboratories segments are expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies to these laboratories.

In terms of region, the global cupferron market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a significant share of the global cupferron market in 2016 and it was followed by Europe. This is due to high-end technological advancement in mature markets in the two regions. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The cupferron market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in research and development activities aided by governments of developing nations such as China and India.

Successful development of outsourcing research activities in Asia Pacific is one of the key driving factors for the market in the region. In Latin America, developing economies such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico are implementing strategies such as attracting foreign investments to fuel the biotechnology industry in the region and formation of partnerships with major biotechnology companies in the world. This is likely to fuel the cupferron market in Latin America. However, stringent government regulations and foreign policies of major countries such as the U.S. are factors anticipated to hamper the market in Latin America in the near future.

Major players in the global cupferron market include Richman Chemical Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Simagchem Corporation, and Hangzhou Meite Chemical Co., Ltd.