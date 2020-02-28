Culture Media Market will Going to be Worth US$10.1 bn by 2025

Global Culture Media Market: Snapshot

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for an indication-specific line of treatment is the primary force driving the culture media market. Research and development pursuits for newer pharmaceutical products for applications in disease diagnosis is further fuelling the growth of this market.

Rising geriatric population and high prevalence of infectious diseases are some other factors fuelling the culture media market. Apart from this, culture media is used in food analysis, environmental analysis, industrial applications, and molecular biology.

Culture media is used in microbiological laboratories to grow and control microbes. It is composed of different nutrients that are essential for microbial growth. Culture media are of several types differing in their nutrient composition and their function in the growth of microorganisms.

However, factors such as high cost associated with the preparation of different types of media culture and stringent process controls for culture media that require advanced manufacturing capabilities and capacities are challenging the market’s growth.

The global culture media market is projected to be worth US$10.1 bn by 2025 increasing from US$5.2 bn in 2016 at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2017 and 2025.

Hospitals Continue to Stay Most Attractive End-use Segment

By media type, dehydrated culture media stood as the most attractive segment in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance until the end of the forecast period in 2025. The dominance of dehydrated culture media segment is due to its benefits and its extensive use in academic and research institutes.

Prepared culture media stood as the second-leading media type segment in the culture media market. Prepared culture media is ready for immediate use for the isolation of microorganisms.

Among the end users, hospitals, academic and research institute, and diagnostic centers are the segments into which the culture media market is divided. The hospital segment dominated accounting for 43.5% of the global culture media market in 2016. The share of hospitals segment is expected to reach 44.1% by 2025 owing to the increasing emphasis on full-fledged hospital care system across the world.

