Crystal Malt Market Outlook with Industry Review and Forecasts 2018-2028

Malt is produced from grains through a process known as malting, which comprises partial germination, to adjust or change the grains’ natural food substances. Malt is mostly prepared from barley, while corn, rice wheat, and rye are utilized less as often as possible. The primary use of malt is in fermenting/brewing beer and in preparing other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Besides, the malt is widely used in confectioneries and baked goods. The extensive use of malt in beers, alcohol, other drinks, and food products make it a go-to product for food and beverage industry.

Crystal malt is a category of malt made from specialty grains and is used to incorporate and manipulate the flavour and colour of any brew. Crystal malt is a conventional British colour malt next to chocolate, amber, brown, and black malts, and is used to provide the desired colour to any beer and other beverages. Crystal malts are valued conferring to their colour depth, which is usually expressed in degrees Lovibond (°L). Crystal malts range from 20° L to around 200° L with the most common crystals in the range of 30° to 40°. Crystal malt is prepared from steeped and germinated barley grains. The germinated grains are then stewed followed by a process called as kilning. Addition of crystal malt is a common way to add a sweet essence to beer. The saccharinity of crystal malt has distinctive caramel tone, and thus the crystal malts are occasionally called as caramel malts. Crystal malt sweetness is the main characteristic of numerous styles of beer.

Beer Breweries to Remain Major Consumers of Crystal Malt:

The key driver for the growth of crystal malt market is the use of crystal malt in the beer industry, which is growing at a rapid rate. The beer is one of the most popular beverage among consumers, and hence brewers are coming up with various innovations and ingredients to modify and innovate the beer offering. The crystal malt is used to provide colour and flavour to the beer; hence its demand is anticipated to increase over the forecast year. The unique caramel-like flavour and sweet taste, along with intense colour, makes crystal malt a popular choice for manufacturers of beer. Besides, the crystal malt is widely used in other beverages and food products, especially baked goods and confectionery, to imbibe flavour and colour to them. Hence, with an increase in the market for food and beverages, the market for crystal malt will also witness a profitable growth. The increasing use of organic crystal malt in the production of breweries is further fuelling the growth of the crystal malt market.

Crystal Malt market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the Global Crystal Malt market has been segmented as:

Organic Crystal Malt

Conventional Crystal Malt

On the basis of source, the Global Crystal Malt market has been segmented as:

Barley

Rye

Wheat

On the basis of end use, the Global Crystal Malt market has been segmented as:

Beer Breweries

Beverages Alcoholic Non-alcoholic

Bakery and Confectionery

Global Crystal Malt market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Crystal Malt market are: Cargill, Inc., Minch Malt Ltd, Simpsons Malt, Great Western Malting, Crisp Malting Group Ltd, BSG CraftBrewing, Proximity Malt, among others.