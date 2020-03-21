Cryptosporidiosis Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Cryptosporidiosis is a severe form of illness caused by parasites of various Cryptosporidium species. A person can be infected by parasites by having contaminated food and water or coming in contact with contaminated places.

Some of the symptoms observed in people with cryptosporidiosis are fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and weight loss. People with weakened immune system, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), cancer, or who have undergone a transplant are more likely to develop cryptosporidiosis.

Some of the complications associated with cryptosporidiosis are severe dehydration, inflammation of the bile duct, and malnutrition.

This disease can be treated by fluid replacement therapy, anti-retroviral therapy, anti-motility agents, and anti-parasitic drugs. ioGenetics Inc. is in the process of developing DBAF201 for the treatment of cryptosporidiosis. Other than this Romark Laboratories L.C. is also involved in the cryptosporidiosis pipeline.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

