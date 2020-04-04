Cryptocurrency Market Report on Emerging Trends and Top Technologies | Driven by Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, Ethereum to 2025

“Cryptocurrency Market (Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, Ethereum) – Insights and Analysis: Technology, Sizing, Growth and Potential – (By Value, By Transaction Volume, Bitcoin ATMs, Company Analysis).”

Report offers detailed coverage of Cryptocurrency market and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Cryptocurrency by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

The cryptocurrency market for mining has been further segmented into solo mining, pool mining, and cloud mining. Pool mining is the most cost-effective process and gives the opportunity to earn more than other processes. Therefore, the pool mining segment is likely to register growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the research study, major players operating in cryptocurrency market in various regions have been identified, and their offerings, regional presence have been analyzed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Factiva, along with primary respondents.

Recent Developments

Transparency of distributed ledger technology

High remittances in developing countries

High cost of cross-border remittance

Fluctuations in monetary regulations

Growth in venture capital investments

In cryptocurrency, ASICs are gradually being preferred by miners. These ASIC machines mine at an extraordinary speed while consuming much less power than FPGA or GPU mining rigs. Several reputed companies, such as Bitmain, Avalon, and Innosilicon Technologies, offer highly efficient ASIC products. ASICs are cryptocurrency mining hardware created solely to solve cryptocurrency blocks.

Owing to the low cost of electricity, ideal weather conditions, presence of big mining companies, such Bitmain, Canaan Creative CO., LTD, and Ebang Communication, and availability of venture capital funding, the market in APAC is expected to be the largest for cryptocurrency.

The market for payment through cryptocurrency market is likely to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The payment through cryptocurrency has several advantages such as enhanced transactional security, protection from fraud, decentralized system, low fees, protection from consumer chargebacks, and quick international transfers.

The cryptocurrency market in APAC is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period. APAC is notable for its high adoption of cryptocurrency. This is attributed to the low cost of electricity in China and early adoption of cryptocurrency in Japan. China is the largest market among all APAC countries.

Market by Type

– Bitcoin (BTC)

– Ether (ETH)

– Litecoin (LTC)

Market by Application

– Transaction

– Investment

Cryptocurrency market has been segmented into mining and transaction. In the mining process, there is a greater requirement for hardware compared with the transaction process. Therefore, the market for hardware for mining process is larger than that for software. Furthermore, a miner can take part in this process with a small investment. In addition, the major hardware vendors such as NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD have started offering mining hardware.