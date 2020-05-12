Cryotherapy Market Projected for Promising Growth till 2024

According to a study conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global market for cryotherapy is set to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2016-2024. According to the study, North America will continue to be the leading market for cryotherapy globally during the forecast period.

Highlights from the Report

Suppliers are emphasizing on ensuring affordable and adequate supply of gas in order to provide smoother maintenance services to clients, while steadily increasing the range of non-gas equipment.

Higher investments in training programs on cryosurgical approach are anticipated to broaden the pool of skilled resources/surgeons.

While growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures is propelling the demand for cryosurgery equipment, lack of information on treatment option and complex regulatory nature of cryosurgery equipment is likely to curb the overall market growth.

Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12751

On the other side, higher success ratio of cryotherapy and availability of affordable treatment is expected to drive the growth of the global cryotherapy market over the forecast period. In addition, robust adoption the by sports and athletes associations and favorable reimbursement policies are influencing the overall market to expand at a pronounced rate.

Likewise, increasing strategic partnerships between healthcare associations and sports bodies is identified as a major trend governing the market. Moreover, factors such as fragmented nature of the market and presence of a handful of established player and many local vendors are expected to play a major role in shaping the market in the near future.

Market Overview

Based on products type, demand for cryochambers will remain strong during the assessment period, surging at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 7% over 2024. Expansion of production capacity would render the segment achieve market exclusivity.

Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12751

Based on application, in 2016, the oncology segment was estimated to account for nearly 80% share of the market in terms of value. The segment is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. Whereas, dermatology is expected to be the fastest growing segment, reflecting a CAGR of over 7% with an incremental opportunity of US$ 76.1 Million between 2016 and 2024.

By end user, hospitals are projected to be the fastest growing segment of the market. In addition, the segment is set to ride on a CAGR on 6.8% to reach US$ 2,479.3 Million by the end of 2024.

Regional Highlights

North America holds the lion’s share of global cryotherapy market partly due to the robust adoption of cryotherapy in healthcare, cosmetic, and wellness industry in the region. Europe is the second largest market for cryotherapy. In addition, the region is expected to rake in over US$ 1,001 Million in revenue by the end of the assessment period, with the UK, Germany and France being the top three attractive markets.

Whereas, APAC sits in the third position and is expected to contest for a higher position in the global market owing to the incessant installation of cryochambers and cryosurgical equipment in countries such as Japan, China, and Australia.

Company Profiles

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Impact Cryotherapy Inc.

KrioSystem Sp. z.o.o

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Cryotherapy Market : Table Of Contents]

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Global Cryotherapy Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Pricing Analysis

3.1.1. Pricing Assumptions

3.1.2. Price Projections Per Region

3.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

3.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

3.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

3.3. Market Overview

3.3.1. List of Active Participants

3.3.2. Component (cryofans, gas chambers, spray nozzle system etc.) Suppliers

3.3.3. Integrators and Manufacturers

3.3.4. Distributor

4. Market Dynamics

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Supply Side

4.2.2. Demand Side

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunity

4.5. Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact

4.6.Technology Assessment

4.7.Cryotherapy On Wheels

4.8.Products Application Analysis

5. Global Cryotherapy Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Product Type

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Product Type

5.4. Market Value Forecast By Product, 2016–2024

5.4.1. Cryochambers

5.4.2. Local Cryotherapy Devcies

5.4.2.1. Cryofacial Devices

5.4.2.2. Cryoanalgesia

5.4.2.3. Others

5.4.3. Cryosurgery Equipment

5.5. Market Attractiveness By Product

6. Global Cryotherapy Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By End User

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By End User

6.4. Market Value Forecast By End User, 2016–2024

6.4.1. Fitness Center and Beauty Spa

6.4.2. Cryotherapy Centers

6.4.3. Hospitals

6.4.4. Specialty Clinics

6.6. Market Attractiveness By End User

7. Global Cryotherapy Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

7.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Application

7.4. Market Value Forecast By Application, 2016–2024

7.4.1. Oncology

7.4.2. Cardiology

7.4.3. Dermatology

7.4.4. Pain management

7.4.5. Others

7.5. Market Attractiveness By Application

8. Global Cryotherapy Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region

8.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Region

8.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region

8.3. Market Value Forecast By Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. APAC

8.3.5. MEA

8.4. Market Attractiveness By Region

9. North America Cryotherapy Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Country

9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Country

9.1.3. Key Regulations

9.2. Market Value Forecast By Product, 2016–2024

9.2.1. Cryochambers

9.2.2. Local Cryotherapy Devcies

9.2.2.1. Cryofacial Devices

9.2.2.2. Cryoanalgesia

9.2.2.3. Others

9.2.3. Cryosurgery Equipment

9.3. Market Value Forecast By End User, 2016–2024

9.3.1. Fitness Center and Beauty Spa

9.3.2. Cryotherapy Centers

9.3.3. Hospitals

9.3.4. Specialty Clinics

9.4. Market Value Forecast By Application, 2016–2024

9.4.1. Oncology

9.4.2. Cardiology

9.4.3. Dermatology

9.4.4. Pain management

9.4.5. Others

9.5. Market Value Forecast By Country, 2016–2024

9.5.1. US

9.5.2. Canada

9.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.6.1. By Product

9.6.2. By End User

9.6.3. By Application

9.6.4. By Country

9.7. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

10. Latin America Cryotherapy Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1.Introduction

10.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Country

10.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Country

10.2.Market Value Forecast By Product, 2016–2024

10.2.1. Cryochambers

10.2.2. Local Cryotherapy Devcies

10.2.2.1. Cryofacial Devices

10.2.2.2. Cryoanalgesia

10.2.2.3. Others

10.2.3. Cryosurgery Equipment

10.3.Market Value Forecast By End User, 2016–2024

10.3.1. Fitness Center and Beauty Spa

10.3.2. Cryotherapy Centers

10.3.3. Hospitals

10.3.4. Specialty Clinics

10.4.Market Value Forecast By Application, 2016–2024

10.4.1. Oncology

10.4.2. Cardiology

10.4.3. Dermatology

10.4.4. Pain management