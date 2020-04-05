Cryogenic Personal Protection Equipment Market Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2025

Cryogens should be stored in well ventilated containers and should be handled carefully by avoiding rolling drops on the sides. Vapors and gases of cryogens can produce effects on skin as well as exposure can damage delicate tissues such as eyes. There are different types of hazards caused while working with cryogens like toxic hazards, cold hazard, and asphyxiation hazard. Frost bite can be caused due to exposure of skin to cryogens for long period of time or contact with cold surface. At this time, the amount of oxygen is very less, it may lead to death. Therefore, workers who handle cryogenic liquids are supposed to be familiar with the hazards presented by such materials as well as trained to handle them safely.

Cryogenic equipments are used for the processing and storage of LNG in natural gas processing. The increasing demand of liquefied natural gas in the power plants so that they can use natural gas as a fuel is leading to increase the demand for cryogenic personal protective equipment and is one of the reason which drives the growth of this market. The increasing demand for cold logistics is another factor facilitating the growth of this market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations set for handling cryogenic liquids is further aiding the cryogenic personal protection equipment market. For e.g. Environmental Health Safety (EHS) regulation recommends, full sleeved shirt/coat, pants without cuffs, a fully face shield over safety glasses, cryogenically rated loose fitting gloves, and safety shoes while handling cryogenic liquids.

Cryogenic personal protective equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into hand protection, hair, eye, face and hearing protection. On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into metallurgy, energy, oil & gas, and manufacturing. On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and North America. Amongst all, North America and Europe are expected to be the most lucrative cryogenic personal protection equipment markets owing to stringent government initiatives and growing awareness regarding safety in the region. In the respective regions, U.S. and U.K. majorly are driving the growth.

Key players operating in cryogenic personal protection equipment market are Pyrotech, Ansell Ltd, Mapa Professional Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., National Safety Apparel Inc., Dragerwerk AG & CO, Tempshield Cryo-protection (Daigger), and BOC Ltd. among others.

