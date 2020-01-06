Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 430.6 million by 2025, from $ 340.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers:
Tempshield
Jinan Ruilian
BOC (Linde Group)
NAS (National Safety Apparel)
Honeywell
Air Liquide
Cryokit
MAPA Professional
Thermo Fisher Scientific
JUBA
Statebourne
Safety INXS
TOWA
Safetyware Group
HexArmor
Essex
Delta Plus
Market Segment by Type:
Cryogenic Gloves
Cryogenic Goggle
Cryogenic Apron
Other
In 2018, cryogenic gloves accounted for a major share of 55% in 2018.
Market Segment by Applications:
Biomedical
Food & Beverage
Chemical Industry
Cryogenic Transport
Other
Chemical industry was the largest end-use segment in 2018 accounting for over 24% of global market.
