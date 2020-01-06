Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 430.6 million by 2025, from $ 340.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cryogenic Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tempshield

Jinan Ruilian

BOC (Linde Group)

NAS (National Safety Apparel)

Honeywell

Air Liquide

Cryokit

MAPA Professional

Thermo Fisher Scientific

JUBA

Statebourne

Safety INXS

TOWA

Safetyware Group

HexArmor

Essex

Delta Plus

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cryogenic Gloves

Cryogenic Goggle

Cryogenic Apron

Other

In 2018, cryogenic gloves accounted for a major share of 55% in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Biomedical

Food & Beverage

Chemical Industry

Cryogenic Transport

Other

Chemical industry was the largest end-use segment in 2018 accounting for over 24% of global market.

