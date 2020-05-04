Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2027

The global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Crude sulfate turpentine is a chemical product which is burned for energy recovery. Crude sulfate turpentine is extracted during kraft wood pulping process which is further sold as a commodity. The procedure separates cellulose fibers which are used to manufacture paper. Crude sulfate turpentine is itself a fuel that contains organic compounds mainly alpha-pinene and beta-pinene and other terpenes. The technology for crude sulfate turpentine includes extraction of terpen hydrocarbons vapors from evaporators and digester and separate it from turpentine water. Crude sulfate turpentine act as a feedstock for the manufacturer who produces pinenes, flavorings, polymer additives, pine oil, fragrances and turpentine oil. Turpentine oil is extracted from oleoresin which is collected from a tree. Turpentine is used as a commercial fuel source an alternative to fossil fuels in applications such as lamps, furnaces, industrial boilers and rocket fuels. Crude sulfate turpentine has a low healing value of around 17,000 to 19,000 Btu/lb compared to other fuels such as diesel, gasoline, and propane.

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market:Drivers and Restraints

Crude sulfate turpentine market is witnessing maximum growth owing to increase in demand for bio-friendly products and high consumption of personal care and household products. Moreover, increase in the production of chemical products from turpentine which is used as a solvent, fragrance agent and flavor are some other factors expected to fuel the growth of global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market. However, decreasing consumption of the products produce from crude sulfate turpentine along with decreasing paper mill production, availability of less expensive petroleum based products and less recovery of black liquor from Kraft wood pulping process are some of the factors that hamper the growth of crude sulfate turpentine market.

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market:Segmentation

The Crude Sulfate Turpentine market has been classified on the basis of product type, and application.

Based on product type, the crude sulfate turpentine market is segmented into the following:

Camphene

Limonene

Alpha-pinene

Beta-pinene

Delta 3 Carene

Others

Based on application, the crude sulfate turpentine market is segmented into the following:

Paints & Printing Inks

Aromatic Chemicals

Camphor

Adhesives

Others

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market:Overview

Crude sulfate turpentine accounts for 96% to the overall turpentine production in the US. Turpentine produced in the US is mainly of alpha-pinene accounted for 85% followed by camphene and limonene. It is the commonly used paint and varnish thinner. Based on product type, Delta 3 Carene is expected to be the fastest growing segment in near future owing to increase in the use of turpentine as a solvent for resins. Based on applications, aromatic chemicals accounted for largest market share owing to the high use of crude sulfate turpentine in FMCG products such as air fresheners, soaps, and deodorants.

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, Crude Sulfate Turpentine market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the crude sulfate turpentine market followed by Europe, Japan owing to the largest source of terpenes, low cost of crude sulfate turpentine, presence of large manufacturers of aromatic chemicals and paints that consume crude sulfate turpentine material, and high export of Crude Sulfate Turpentine to other countries worldwide. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and shows substantial growth owing to increase in the consumption of personal care products among the population to maintain hygiene.

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market:Key Players

Key players of Crude Sulfate Turpentine market are Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd., Arizona Chemical Company LLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Pine Chemical Group, Lawter Inc., Privi Organics Limited, HARTING Technology Group, Derives Resiniques et Terpeniqes, Privi Organics Limited, and Renessenz LLC.

